India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Anticipated to Grow at Much Faster Rate in Upcoming Years 2024 – 2032

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system developed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data. The software contains additional tools compared to a relational database. It provides tools and functions to input and store spatial data or geographic data. It facilitates users to perform geographic query, run analysis model and display geographic data in the map form. It enables quick access to relevant location specific data for making informed business decisions, which is projected to boost the market growth.

Increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, growth in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the India GIS software market. In addition, increase in investment by the enterprises on GIS solutions and adoption of GIS in transportation sector are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging trend of adopting cloud-based GIS and growing application of AR and VR technologies in geographic information system are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The India GIS software market is segmented on the basis of component, software type, functions, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By software type, the market is classified into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. By function, it is fragmented into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation and telematics, and others. By end user segment, it is divided into defense, agriculture, oil & gas, construction, utilities, transportation & logistics, and others. By country, the market is analyzed across India.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India GIS software market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the India GISsoftware market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

– Autodesk

– Bentley System

– Caliper

– ESRI

– General Electric Co

– Geosoft

– Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

– Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited.

– Pitney Bowes

– Trimble

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market:

Autodesk:

Autodesk is a multinational software corporation known for its expertise in design and engineering software solutions. In the Industrial India Geographic Information System (GIS) software market, Autodesk offers a range of GIS software solutions tailored for industrial applications. These solutions enable users to analyze spatial data, create maps, visualize geographical information, and perform advanced spatial analysis for various industrial sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, and utilities. Autodesk’s GIS software is widely used by industrial organizations in India for urban planning, facility management, asset tracking, and environmental monitoring, among other applications.

ESRI:

ESRI, Environmental Systems Research Institute, is a global leader in GIS software and solutions. ESRI offers a comprehensive suite of GIS software products and services for industrial applications, including ArcGIS, a powerful platform for mapping and spatial analysis. In the Industrial India GIS software market, ESRI provides solutions that enable industrial organizations to collect, manage, analyze, and visualize geographic information effectively. ESRI’s GIS software is widely used in various industrial sectors in India, including agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, and transportation, for tasks such as site selection, route optimization, resource management, and risk assessment.

Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited:

Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited is an India-based geospatial technology company that specializes in providing GIS software and services. Marvel Geospatial Solutions offers a range of GIS software solutions tailored for industrial applications in the Indian market. These solutions include spatial data management, geospatial analysis, 3D visualization, and custom GIS application development. Marvel Geospatial Solutions’ GIS software is utilized by industrial organizations in India for various purposes, such as land use planning, infrastructure development, environmental monitoring, and disaster management. The company’s expertise in GIS technology and its focus on the Indian market make it a key player in the Industrial India GIS software market.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Software Type

– Desktop GIS

– Server GIS

– Developer GIS

– Mobile GIS

– Others

By Function

– Mapping

– Surveying

– Location Based Services

– Navigation & Telematics

– Others

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

