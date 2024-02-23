Wi-Fi analytics Market Future Revenues to Take Flight as Market Size Continues to Expand | GoZone WiFi, Aruba

Report Ocean provides a thorough analysis of the “Wi-Fi analytics Market“, examining it from multiple perspectives. This study delves into crucial elements including market drivers, challenges, R&D opportunities, and obstacles from 2024 to 2032. The main objective is to comprehensively examine the “Wi-Fi analytics Market“, focusing on key industry players. The report offers insights into the market’s historical progress, current status, and future trends. It provides details on volume, share, revenue, production, and sales. Utilizing approaches like PESTEL, PORTER, and SWOT analysis, the study highlights financial factors for competitiveness and marketing strategies. Various research techniques, including interviews, surveys, and social media monitoring, are employed to analyze consumer behaviors in-depth Analysis.

Wi-Fi Analytics is data depicted through Wi-Fi access points, which can be used to notify and improve business operations, marketing initiatives, and physical layouts. Wi-Fi analytics presents a bridge for companies attempting to minimize the difference between offline and online visibility into visitor behavior. There are two types of applications of Wi-Fi analytics-presence analytics and marketing analytics.

Increase in deployment of Wi-Fi devices, proliferation of smart phones, rise in adoption of big data analytics are the major factors that drive the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market. However, lack of standardized regulatory compliance across the world and lack of analysis skills are expected to hinder the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile-connected smart objects are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. By application, it bifurcated into Wi-Fi presence analytics and Wi-Fi marketing analytics. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into retail, hospitality, sports & entertainment, transportation, healthcare and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the ICT, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Wi-Fi analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global Wi-Fi analytics market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Fortinet

– Aruba

– SkyFii

– Blix

– Ruckus Networks

– Purple

– Cloud4Wi

– Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.

– GoZone WiFi

Analysis of the top key players operating in the Wi-Fi analytics Market:

Ruckus Networks:

Ruckus Networks, a subsidiary of CommScope, is a leading provider of wireless networking solutions, including Wi-Fi analytics tools. Ruckus offers a range of products and services designed to optimize Wi-Fi performance and deliver actionable insights through analytics. Their SmartZone platform integrates Wi-Fi analytics capabilities, allowing businesses to collect and analyze data related to user behavior, network performance, and usage patterns. Ruckus Networks‘ Wi-Fi analytics solutions enable businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior, demographics, and preferences, helping them make data-driven decisions to improve customer experience, optimize network performance, and drive business growth.

Yelp Wi-Fi Inc:

Yelp Wi-Fi Inc., a subsidiary of Yelp Inc., is a prominent player in the Wi-Fi analytics market, offering a unique approach to Wi-Fi analytics through its Wi-Fi marketing platform. Yelp’s platform enables businesses to provide free Wi-Fi access to their customers in exchange for valuable data insights. By leveraging Yelp’s Wi-Fi marketing platform, businesses can collect customer data such as contact information, demographics, and visit frequency. Yelp’s Wi-Fi analytics tools enable businesses to analyze this data to gain insights into customer behavior, preferences, and loyalty, empowering them to personalize marketing campaigns, enhance customer engagement, and drive repeat business.

Fortinet:

Fortinet is a global cybersecurity company that offers a wide range of network security solutions, including Wi-Fi analytics tools as part of its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform. Fortinet’s Wi-Fi analytics solutions provide businesses with real-time visibility into their Wi-Fi networks, enabling them to monitor network performance, detect security threats, and analyze user behavior. Fortinet’s Wi-Fi analytics tools leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate network security risks, ensuring a secure and reliable Wi-Fi experience for users. With its comprehensive approach to network security and analytics, Fortinet is a key player in the Wi-Fi analytics market, catering to businesses’ evolving needs for secure and intelligent Wi-Fi solutions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Deployment

– Cloud

– On-premise

By Application

– Wi-Fi Presence Analytics

– Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

By Industry Vertical

– Retail

– Hospitality & Tourism

– Sports & Entertainment

– Transportation

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario

Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion..

COVID-19 Impact on the Market:

