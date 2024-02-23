Taiwanese entertainer brings back daughter’s voice from dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All-round entertainer Tino Bao (包小柏) has resurrected his tragically deceased daughter as an artificial intelligence that can speak.

The musician, producer, actor, and talent show judge is said to have created a “digital daughter.” Several media outlets reported the story Friday (Feb. 23).

Baorong (包容) succumbed in 2021 at the age of 22 from a rare disease, China Times said. While caring for his daughter, Bao’s hair turned white.

Bao is also said to have sold part of his house to pay for his daughter's medical bills and even underwent a bone marrow transfer — all to no avail. After she passed away, the 56-year-old reportedly did not talk to his wife for six months, withdrew from entertainment, and posted the following message on Facebook:

“I lost the favorite of my life at 10:44 this morning. My daughter became an angel. Thank you for coming to the Bao house for 22 years and 4 months. From now on, Dad will always be with you forever and we will go home.”

He then studied for a post-graduate degree in AI. He used a phone recording of his daughter to create a digital simulacrum of her voice.

Bao was quoted by China Times as saying, "AI is also a tool for expressing longing.”

He added the digital voice had brought some form of closure for his wife and himself. The three of them can reportedly sing the "Happy Birthday” song together.



