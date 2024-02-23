Jeremy Lin fan from Hong Kong arrested for fraud in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man from Hong Kong who went missing after traveling to Taiwan to watch a basketball match featuring Jeremy Lin (林書豪) was a fraud ring member, reports said Thursday (Feb. 22).

Chan (陳), 31, told his relatives in January that he was going to Taiwan to attend a sports event. However, after he failed to contact them for a month they launched an online search action, per CNA.

He arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 9, and planned to watch the game on Jan. 21, the Liberty Times reported. After a Taipei City resident complained about having been defrauded, police set up an ambush and caught two members of a fraud ring waiting for the individual to hand over money.

One of the two suspects was Chan. He told police that because his job as a laborer in Hong Kong was unstable, he decided to travel to Taiwan as he had heard that a lot of money could be made there working scams, the report said.

He reportedly took part in 18 scams, defrauding a total of NT$25 million, and reportedly pocketed NT$160,000.

Police are still looking for the mastermind behind the fraud ring, as Chan said he never met him and the funds were passed on by wire transfer. Chan has been detained and will face charges related to fraud and money laundering.