Ukraine updates: US to impose 'major sanction package' on Russia

The United States, on Friday, plans to announce sanctions against 500 entities involved in Russia's "war machine."

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, February 23:

More US sanctions against Russia

The US plans to announce sanctions against 500 entities involved in Russia's "war machine" on Friday, officials said.

The sanctions come as Russia's war in Ukraine threatens to drag on for a third year, and follow the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a penal colony.

Earlier, John Kirby, communications director of the US National Security Council, said a "major package of sanctions" against Moscow was coming.

Measures from both the US Treasury and State Department will be a part of the sanctions package, which aims to disable "Russia, its enablers, and its war machine," a Treasury Department official told the AFP news agency.

The Treasury called the move the "largest single tranche" since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Earlier US sanctions enforced a price cap on Russian oil, aiming to curtail Moscow's revenues from exports of oil and petroleum products.

A week ago, Moscow announced the death of opposition leader Navalny in an Arctic prison. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden met with Navalny's widow and daughter in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the US also intends to sanction Iran for supporting Russia's invasion, Kirby said.