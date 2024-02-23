Cooler weather expected for north Taiwan on Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicts cooler temperatures for the north for the Lantern Festival on Saturday (Feb. 24), while there will be large temperature differences between night and day in central and southern Taiwan.

The CWA forecasted the north on Friday (Feb. 23) and Saturday will be cool throughout the day, while other areas will see cool mornings and evenings.

On Saturday, there will be cloud cover north of Taoyuan and the east, with a chance of rainfall. More significant rainfall is expected along the northern coast of Keelung, the eastern side of Greater Taipei, and Yilan, while areas south of Hsinchu will see partly cloudy to clear skies.

On Friday in northern and central Taiwan, lows will range from 14 to 16 C, while in other areas 19 to 20 C. During the day, northern Taiwan will experience highs of 17 to 19 C.

From central to southern Taiwan and Hualien, highs will range from 22 to 29 C. There will be large temperature differences between day and night in central and southern Taiwan.

On Lantern Festival and Sunday (Feb. 25), the northern coast of Keelung, the east, and the Hengchun Peninsula, may experience brief showers. Showers are also possible in areas north of Taoyuan, while other regions will see partly cloudy to clear skies.

During this period, open coastal areas north of Tainan and outlying islands may experience stronger winds. Wave heights in the northern seas and the Taiwan Strait may reach three meters or more.

On Monday (Feb. 26), the weather will be cooler across Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), northern Taiwan will experience cold weather, and other regions will be cool in the morning and evening. Brief showers are expected in the north, east, and Hengchun Peninsula.

Brief showers are also possible in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan. Other areas will see partly cloudy to clear skies.