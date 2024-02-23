Octa - Safety comes first: 4 reasons to invest with a global broker

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2024 - In search of a consistent source of supplementary income, many ambitious investors opt for trading Forex and CFDs (contracts for difference), which offer quick potential returns and a low entry threshold. But choosing a secure financial platform with a wide range of tradable assets and secure withdrawal of funds remains a problem. The current investing landscape is highly diversified, and the number of brokerage houses available to traders is larger than ever. Another point to consider when opening a Forex account is the safety of your funds and personal data. Here, we offer some valid reasons why it’s a good idea to trade with a globally recognized Forex broker.





While the conservative wealth management options offer modest interest rates barely sufficient to outpace the inflation, people in Southeast Asia tend to look for more profitable approaches such as investing. A transparent, dynamic, and legitimate way to protect and multiply personal funds, retail investing is especially attractive due to its low entry threshold and high control over personal capital.



Choosing between a wide variety of available options, ambitious investors who have to make do with limited resources opt for contracts for difference (CFDs) and Forex market trading. But before this journey starts, it's important to take the first—and one of the most crucial—steps towards your future financial goals: choosing a reliable broker.



Here, our experts at Octa, an investment platform that operates in over 180 countries, put forward four arguments why choosing a globally recognisable Forex broker will help you build a solid foundation for a successful trading experience.



1. Advanced security capabilities

The fear of losing their funds to fraud or not being able to withdraw their gains is looming over many current and prospective traders. There is only one way to get rid of this fear once and for good: find an experienced and trustworthy broker with a holistic approach to the security of user data and clients' funds. With that in mind, traders would be better off with choosing a broker with a long and successful track record, which serves as an especially reliable safety guarantee. If these conditions are met, you will be able to fully rely on your broker and invest without a shadow of a doubt in your mind.



A globally recognised and time-proven broker since 2011, Octa uses segregated user accounts to differentiate between its working capital and its clients' investments. By keeping them in segregated accounts, the broker ensures that the clients' trading capital is not used for any purpose other than to meet the trading or margin requirements. Octa also offers a seamless and quick withdrawal experience that gives traders full control over their capital.



Being exposed to international security standards and practices is instrumental for brokerage businesses in providing a safe trading experience to their customers. To ensure state-of-the-art anti-fraud protection, secure and fast withdrawal of funds, and compliance with the latest cybersecurity protocols, a financial platform needs to regularly update its knowledge bases, follow the latest recommendations from international institutions, and actively research the most recent industry-specific cases. Global brokers have a much easier access to these advantages.



2. Superior investing experience

Imagine a famous athlete who has gained an international renown by successfully playing in some of the best leagues on the planet. Such a player would be regarded as a highly desirable asset by any team because his diverse experience is matched only by his outstanding achievements. The same is true for financial brokers: the more international experience they have, the better. By adopting best international practices and adhering to international standards, they improve user experience to drive better customer satisfaction.



Globally recognised brokers have the resources and incentives to invest in developing and implementing new technology. They can scale these solutions to drive efficient international operations and customise them to meet the specific needs of users in each region.



With their extensive, well-rounded experience, globally recognised financial brokers boast quite a few advantages over their competitors, including cross-platform support of their applications, continuous improvement of user experience, and establishing the highest standards in customer service.



3. Higher liquidity

Brokers serve as intermediaries between financial institutions and retail investors, helping the latter get into the markets even with a modest amount of funds under their belt. Brokerage houses also provide leverage, an essential tool for those traders who are pressed for time and go after immediate profits. Given that, global presence and a variety of licences held by a broker in various regions allows it to connect with more liquidity providers, which means more trades, higher liquidity, and, as a result, better quotes for individual investors.



By accessing multiple regional financial markets, brokers gain the opportunity to offer more instruments to their customers by engaging with a wider variety of financial institutions. In its turn, a broader range of assets offers a more diversified investing landscape for traders, enabling them to customise their portfolios according to their long-term financial goals, opening capital, and investing style.



To sum up, the wider the geographical reach, the better terms and a wider variety of tradable assets a broker can offer to the customers.



4. A wider range of resources

Reputable brokers use their global expertise to offer a variety of information resources to their clients, help them make smarter decisions, and improve their trading by introducing additional features to financial platforms. Geographical reach plays an important role in broker's ability to provide supplementary tools and educational materials to traders, since each region serves as a testing ground and yields invaluable data.



The interchanging of ideas and practices between different regions also plays the role of a catalyst to develop proprietary tools and courses. For global brokers, the process of making their clients' trading experience smoother is a natural consequence of their wide reach and exposure to various mindsets and specific regional features.



Investing in the Forex market is a solid and comprehensible way to protect and increase your personal savings. One of the first—and most important—steps on your investing journey is choosing a Forex broker, and this choice should be made based on your personal financial goals and other factors. Having said that, companies with global recognition and multiregional experience have an upper hand in comparison with others. International presence allows financial brokers to step up their security practices, improve user experience, and offer their clients better trading conditions.





