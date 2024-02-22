Ukraine updates: UN decries 'horrific human cost' of war

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says the damage caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will be felt for generations.

Volker Türk was speaking ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale offensive on Saturday.

The UN says 10,882 people have been killed in conflict-related deaths so far since February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Germany's statistics office says significantly fewer people moved to Germany from Ukraine in 2023 than in the previous year.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 22:

German lawmakers vote for delivering 'long-range weapons' to Ukraine

The German parliament has voted in favor of a motion put forward by the country's ruling coalition, which called for providing "additional, necessary long-range weapons systems and ammunition" to Ukraine.

The measure, however, did not explicitly mention the delivery of the Taurus cruise missile system to Kyiv.

While 382 lawmakers voted for the motion, 284 rejected it and two abstained.

The vote was held after parliamentarians earlier in the day rejected another, competing motion presented by the opposition center-right Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, in which they explicitly urged for the supply of the Taurus cruise missile system to Kyiv.

Bundestag votes against sending Taurus to Ukraine

A majority of German lawmakers voted against an opposition motion to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The motion was put forward by the center-right Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc.

Only 182 parliamentarians voted in favor of it, while 480 were against. There were 5 abstentions.

Ahead of the vote, opposition leader Friedrich Merz had urged members of the ruling coalition to support the motion.

The ruling alliance, for its part, is putting forward a joint motion calling for the delivery of "additional, necessary long-range weapons systems and ammunition" to Ukraine, without explicitly mentioning Taurus.

Denmark inks 10-year security guarantee with Ukraine

Denmark says it has agreed a decade-long security guarantee with Ukraine after Kyiv signed similar deals with Germany, France, and Britain.

Ukraine has been eager to bolster its security with bilateral agreements ahead of someday joining the NATO defense alliance, and Denmark is one of the country's strongest supporters.

"The agreement means that future military and civilian support will be established in a framework for the next 10 years in a bilateral political agreement," the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the fund would be financed by Denmark's Ukraine Foundation, currently valued at 69.1 billion kroner ($10 billion).

Recent data from the Germany-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows that Denmark is the fourth-biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine.

"Denmark is one of the countries supporting Ukraine the most, and I'm proud," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.

"The commitments build bridges to Ukraine's future EU and NATO membership," the Danish government said in a statement.

The Danish Defense Ministry has just unveiled its 15th package of military aid to Ukraine, this one worth 1.7 billion kroner.

The country has financed the purchase of 15,000 artillery munitions to be delivered to Ukraine. The package also includes air defense, mine clearance material and drones, with F-16 fighter jets pledged last year set to arrive in the coming months "if everything continues as planned."

Germany sees big dip in Ukrainians seeking refuge

Germany's Federal Statistical Office says far fewer people moved to Germany from Ukraine in 2023 than during the previous year, when Russia launched its full-scale military invasion.

In 2023, 277,000 people arrived to live in Germany from Ukraine and 156,000 moved back, according to the statistical agency's figures, which "results in a net immigration of 121,000 people."

Germany registered 1.1 million Ukrainians arriving in the country in 2022 and 138,000 Ukrainians moving back to Ukraine, meaning that net immigration was 960,000.

Even with the sharp drop last year, the number of Ukrainian immigrants arriving in Germany was much higher than in the years before Russia's full-scale invasion, when the figure was in the single-digit thousands.

Most Ukrainians moving to Germany are women (60%) or children (34%), reflecting Ukrainian law that prevents military-age men from leaving the country during the war.

The population of Ukrainian citizens in Germany grew from 138,000 people in January 2022, just before the full-scale invasion, to 1.15 million in October 2023.

The agency said the proportion of Ukrainians in Germany's total population rose from 0.2% to 1.4% in the same period.

"This makes Ukrainian nationals the second-largest foreign population group in Germany in October 2023 after Turkish nationals [1.6% or 1.39 million]," the agency said.

UN says impact of Russia's war to be 'felt for generations'

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk says Russia's war in Ukraine has inflicted a terrible human cost, causing huge suffering for millions.

Speaking ahead of the second anniversary of the invasion on February 24, 2022, Türk said the damage caused by the war would be felt for decades.

He also repeated his call for Moscow to immediately end the conflict.

"The full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has exacted a horrific human cost, inflicting immense suffering on millions of civilians," Türk said.

The rights chief also called for full and unbiased investigations into all violations of human rights in the war and added that its victims should be afforded reparations.

"Russia's full-scale armed attack on Ukraine, which is about to enter its third year with no end in sight, continues to cause serious and widespread human rights violations, destroying lives and livelihoods," he said.

Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, Türk said, and thousands have lost their homes. Meanwhile, hundreds of hospitals and schools have been damaged or destroyed.

"The long-term impact of this war in Ukraine will be felt for generations," he said.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in its latest report that it had been able to verify the conflict-related deaths of 10,582 civilians since February 24, 2022.

"The actual numbers are likely significantly higher," it stressed.