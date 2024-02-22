Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines buys 8 more planes from Airbus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starlux Airlines has placed an order with Airbus to buy eight new aircraft in a deal announced in Singapore on Wednesday (Feb. 21).

Starlux will buy five new A350F freighters and three more A330neo widebody aircraft for its all-Airbus fleet, according to an Airbus announcement. The deal was signed at the Singapore Airshow by Starlux Chair Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒), Starlux CEO Glenn Chai (翟健華), and Airbus CEO of Commercial Aircraft Christian Scherer.

Starlux will become the first Taiwanese airline to operate the next-generation A350F widebody freighter, which is designed to burn less fuel and emit less carbon dioxide, Chai said. The new freighters will also help the airline meet its zero emissions target by 2050, he added.

The A350F is currently under development and is designed to carry payloads of up to 111 tonnes and can fly up to 8,700 km, according to Airbus. The new freighter will bring a reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 40% compared to Boeing’s 747F aircraft, Airbus said.

The airplane maker added that the A350F will be the only freighter aircraft so far to meet the ICAO’s enhanced carbon dioxide emissions standards, which come into effect in 2027.

Starlux currently operates a fleet of 21 Airbus planes, including 13 A321neo aircraft, four A330neo planes, and four A350-900 airplanes, according to CNA. The latest order of A330neo aircraft is slated to begin deliveries in 2025, while the five A350F freighters are expected to start deliveries in 2027, per CNA.