15 taboos to dodge during Lantern Festival in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saturday (Feb. 24) is the Lantern Festival (元宵節), which marks the 15th and final day of Lunar New Year festivities and the first full moon of the Lunar New Year.

It is an auspicious day during which lanterns are lit and tangyuan (sweet glutinous rice balls) are eaten. However, some taboos must be observed to ensure a prosperous new year.

Numerology expert Hsiao Meng (小孟) posted to Facebook the following list of taboos to steer clear of during the Lantern Festival:

1. Do not lend money

One should not lend money on this day. Otherwise, others will borrow away one's good luck for the year.

2. Do not tease birds

There is a folk belief that the origin of the Lantern Festival is linked to a hunter accidentally shooting a celestial swan of the Jade Emperor. In anger, the Jade Emperor threatened to set the human world on fire on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year.

However, the emperor's daughter learned of his plan and warned humans. To trick the Jade Emperor into believing the world was already on fire, people set off firecrackers and lit lanterns on the evening of the 15th day.

The custom of lighting firecrackers and lanterns now symbolizes that the punishment was averted. Therefore, it is advised not to tease birds during the Lantern Festival.

3. Do not get into family arguments

This day, also known as the Shangyuan Festival (上元節), is the birthday of the Taoist deity Tianguan (天官大帝), the god of good fortune. Tianguan's birthday should be festive, and married couples should avoid conflict.

Parents should also try to ensure their children do not cry and refrain from hitting them so as not to bring bad luck to the family.

4. Do not get a haircut or wash hair

The Chinese word for hair (髮) is a homonym with the word fortune (發). Getting a haircut on this day is believed to symbolize the cutting of one's financial fortune and washing hair is thought to represent a big outflow of money.

5. Do not slaughter animals

Tianguan is the leader of the Three Great Emperor Officials and represents the Lucky Star. It is believed this is when the Lucky Star descends to the mortal world, and one should refrain from harming living beings.

6. Do not move out

It is believed that moving out of one's old home on this day will take away all of one's good fortune.

7. Do not knock on house

It is not advisable to knock or beat on one's house, as it may knock away both good fortune and financial luck.

8. Do not go to the seaside or use sharp objects

The Lantern Festival also honors Chen Jinggu (陳靖姑), also known as Lady Linshui (臨水夫人, Lady at the Water's Edge), a protective goddess of women, children, and pregnancy. According to folklore, Lady Linshui defeated a demon snake but lost too much blood after falling into the water and died.

Therefore, people avoid going to the seaside or using sharp objects on this day to prevent them from seeing blood.

9. Do not empty the rice pot

Do not allow the bottom of the rice pot to be exposed, because it is a bad omen that will negatively impact one's food supply and financial fortunes.

10. Do not tear clothing

Make sure that clothing does not become tattered or torn on this day.

11. Do not wear black-and-white stripes

Do not wear clothing with black-and-white stripes as the two colors together are associated with prison and death.

12. Do not let the home get too dark

A dark home represents a dark future. In ancient times, this is another reason why lanterns were lit during the Lantern Festival.

13. Do not place children's lanterns in front of mirrors

Do not place children's lanterns in front of mirrors to avoid attracting evil spirits. Mirrors are associated with yin energy (陰氣), and placing lanterns in front of them is believed to attract spirits from the underworld.

14. Do not knock the bowl when eating tangyuan

It is not advisable to knock on the bowl when eating glutinous rice balls because, in ancient times, only beggars would knock on bowls. It is thought that knocking on a bowl of tangyuan could lead to a lack of money in the new year.

In addition, if one eats glutinous rice balls at night, knocking the bowl could also attract unexpected guests (spirits) to eat, so caution is advised.

15. Do not eat frozen treats

In folklore, it is believed that Master Han Dan (寒單爺), a god of wealth, is sensitive to the cold, so one should avoid consuming overly cold or icy foods. Since Master Han Dan is associated with wealth, eating frozen treats in excess may result in wealth moving away.