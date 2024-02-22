China: Cargo ship hits bridge in Guangzhou, killing 2

At least two people have died and three others are missing after a ship collided with a bridge in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou on Thursday, causing a part of it to collapse.

According to the Guangzhou maritime affairs bureau, the collision sent five vehicles, including a motorbike, off the bridge and either into the water or onto the empty cargo ship below.

Rescuers workers have rushed to the site of the accident, official reports said.

China's state television showed footage in which the vessel can be seen wedged between two bridge pillars and a significant gap can be seen in the two-lane bridge above it.

What happened?

The freighter was traveling between the cities of Foshan and Guangzhou when it slammed into the Lixinsha Bridge at around 5:30 am local, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The boat "came into contact with... the bridge pillars, causing the roadway above to collapse," CCTV said.

As of 10 a.m., "two people have been rescued, two have died, one crew member has been lightly injured, and three people remain missing," a statement from the Guangzhou bureau, posted online said.

dvv/wd (AFP, dpa)