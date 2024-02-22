Watch driver collide with New Taipei light rail while chatting with passenger

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly driver collided with a light rail train while he chatted with a passenger in the car.

A 71-year-old man surnamed Pan failed to notice a traffic signal and made an illegal left turn on the Danhai Light Rail Transit (LRT) line in New Taipei City on Wednesday (Feb. 21), reported CNA . A Danhai LRT train was leaving the Binhai Yishan Station that evening as Pan turned onto the tracks, and w ith no time to stop, the right front side of the train struck and scraped the left front end of the car.

Officers of New Taipei City Police Department Tamsui Precinct rushed to the scene. Pan told police that he was chatting with a passenger in the car, not paying attention to the traffic signal.



Damage to Pan's car. (New-Reporter.com photo)

The New Taipei Metro Corporation said the track had not been damaged by the accident. The side of the train sustained minor damage and resumed operations after about three minutes, and traffic returned to normal.

Since all trains are insured, the subsequent compensation and claim matters will be handled by the insurance company in coordination with the driver. The firm urged all motorists to reduce speed and proceed with caution when passing through light rail intersections, heed relevant traffic signals, and avoid speeding.