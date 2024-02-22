US approves potential sale of Link 16 communications system to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States Department of State has approved the potential sale of the Link 16 communications system to Taiwan, the 13th defense deal with Taiwan by the Biden administration and the first since Taiwan's Jan. 13 elections.

The US$75 million (NT$2.36 billion) package includes the equipment, services, and maintenance necessary to manage the system, CNA reported Thursday (Feb. 22). Link 16 is a secure communication system allowing different forces to exchange tactical data in real-time.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) welcomed the announcement from Washington, as the equipment would upgrade the military’s capability to conduct joint operations based on the exchange of the latest information. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the deal was the latest evidence that the Biden administration is normalizing the sale of military equipment to fulfill its security commitments to Taiwan.

The notification of Congress by the Pentagon about the potential sale would still have to be followed by the signing of contracts with participants in the project.