Chinese rocket launch on Friday will not pass over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said that a planned Chinese rocket launch on Friday (Feb. 23) will not pass through Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The ministry issued a press release on Thursday (Feb. 22) and said the launch is expected to be carried out at the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the island of Hainan in China’s far south. The launch site was previously used to launch Long March rockets carrying satellites and other payloads.

The announcement follows a bungled alert warning of a Chinese rocket launch just before the general elections in January. The January announcement was sent to every cellphone in Taiwan and described a satellite launch as a “missile flyover (in Taiwan’s) airspace" in English.

A press briefing by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was interrupted by the message, and due to ambiguous Chinese phrasing, translated the message as a rocket flyover of Vietnam. The defense ministry quickly followed the message with a second correcting the mistake, and apologized for the inaccurate English message about an hour later.