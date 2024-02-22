US Representative Gallagher arrives in Taiwan with delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leading congressional critic of China U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher arrived with a seven-member delegation in Taiwan on Thursday (Feb. 22).

At 8 a.m., the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, which is headed by Gallagher, announced that he and his delegation had landed in Taiwan. The delegation also includes ranking members Raja Krishnamo, John Moolnaar, Dusty Johnson, and Seth Moulton.

The statement said that Taiwan has repeatedly demonstrated to the world how to "stand up to the Chinese Communist Party's bullying and not only survive, but thrive." The committee expressed its eagerness to show support for "our friends in Taiwan," including President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and the newly-elected members of the Legislative Yuan.

The delegation is slated to meet with Lai, Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). They will also attend a banquet hosted by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and exchange views on key issues such as Taiwan-U.S. relations and the regional situation.

MOFA said this is the first time that the committee has formed such a delegation and that it includes important members from both parties, "demonstrating a high level of consensus in the U.S. Congress in supporting Taiwan." The ministry extended its "warm welcome" to the delegation.

The ministry said the visit demonstrates the U.S. Congress' "high priority and commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region" as this year marks the 45th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act. The ministry expressed its belief that this trip will further deepen the "rock-solid all-round partnership between Taiwan and the U.S., strengthen the close cooperation between the two in various fields around the world, and jointly uphold the rules-based international order."

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) also issued a press release that the delegation will tour Taiwan from Feb. 22-24. This visit is part of the delegation's trip to the Indo-Pacific region and will meet with Taiwan's senior leaders and members of civil society to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other important issues of mutual interest, according to the statement.

Gallagher, who describes himself as a "China hawk," previously visited Taiwan in February 2023.