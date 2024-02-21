Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

11-vehicle pileup in northeast Taiwan leaves 16 injured

Flatbed truck smashed into cars at intersection

  145
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/21 20:34
A flatbed truck (left) was involved in an 11-vehicle pileup in Yilan County Wednesday. (CNA, Yilan Fire Department photo)

A flatbed truck (left) was involved in an 11-vehicle pileup in Yilan County Wednesday. (CNA, Yilan Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 11-vehicle pileup at an intersection in Dongshan, Yilan County left 16 people injured late Wednesday (Feb. 21) afternoon.

A flatbed truck smashed into a car at 5:46 p.m., damaging nine other cars, Liberty Times reported. The precise cause of the collision is not yet known.

A total of 16 drivers and passengers were injured in the accident, with 10 being transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment. None of the individuals required intervention to be freed from their vehicles, and none were in critical condition.

Nine reported minor injuries, the report said. The accident caused a major traffic jam as rescue workers and firefighters from four locations rushed to the scene.
traffic accident
injured
Dongshan Township
Yilan County
truck accident
truck crash

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese singer unharmed after fiery traffic wreck
Taiwanese singer unharmed after fiery traffic wreck
2024/02/12 09:51
16-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist dies in collision in southern Taiwan
16-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist dies in collision in southern Taiwan
2024/02/04 15:17
Woman rescued from 2nd-floor awning in northeastern Taiwan
Woman rescued from 2nd-floor awning in northeastern Taiwan
2024/01/22 11:11
Delivery crash leaves New Taipei road covered in eggs
Delivery crash leaves New Taipei road covered in eggs
2024/01/15 20:44
1 dead, 7 injured in New Taipei highway crash
1 dead, 7 injured in New Taipei highway crash
2024/01/08 20:46