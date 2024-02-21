11-vehicle pileup in northeast Taiwan leaves 16 injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 11-vehicle pileup at an intersection in Dongshan, Yilan County left 16 people injured late Wednesday (Feb. 21) afternoon.

A flatbed truck smashed into a car at 5:46 p.m., damaging nine other cars, Liberty Times reported. The precise cause of the collision is not yet known.

A total of 16 drivers and passengers were injured in the accident, with 10 being transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment. None of the individuals required intervention to be freed from their vehicles, and none were in critical condition.

Nine reported minor injuries, the report said. The accident caused a major traffic jam as rescue workers and firefighters from four locations rushed to the scene.