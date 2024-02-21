Solvents Market Customer Constellations Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation | Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow Chemicals

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Solvents Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Solvents Market held a market value of USD 26 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.6 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Around 27.4 MMT of Solvents was sold in 2021.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS257

Solvents are substances which dissolve a solute and result into a solution. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand of bio & green solvents, growing demand from agriculture sector, and rising demand of solvents from key application segments amid COVID-19. Furthermore, increasing demand for safe, effective, & eco-friendly products among customers and rising application of adhesives & sealants among various industries are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, stringent regulatory framework and high risk due to exposure to solvents are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the paints and coatings industry, which declined the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand of bio & green solvents

Bio and green solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or bio solvents. These are derived from the processing of agricultural crops. Solvents are increasingly being used in various industries, such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, printing, and construction, among others. Owing to environmental sustainability and human health, scientists started developing green or bio based solvents. They are also known as agrochemicals. Their demand is increasing as a replacement for crude-oil based solvents. Hence, increasing demand of bio and green solvents are expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Solvents market is segmented into type, application, and source.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS257

By Type,

Hydrocarbons

Alcohols

Ketones

Esters

Chlorinated

Glycol Ethers

Other Solvents

The alcohols segment is estimated to account for the highest share of 40% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, and n-butanol for a range of applications. The hydrocarbons segment is expected to record a 2 times growth during 2020 to 2030 owing to its organic properties.

By Application,

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives and Cosmetics

Rubber & Polymer

Personal Care

Agricultural Chemicals

Metal Cleaning

Printing Inks

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS257

The paints and coatings segment is expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for water-based paints and coatings as well as powder coatings. The pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to surpass a market value of around USD 5 billion by 2025 owing to the growing use of solvents in the pharmaceutical drug manufacturing process. The adhesives and cosmetics segment is anticipated to register a 5 times growth during 2020 to 2030 owing to the rapidly growing cosmetics and adhesives industry.

By Source,

Petrochemical-Based

Bio and Green

The petrochemical-based segment is anticipated to hold more than 90% of the market share in 2021 owing to the large product portfolio of petrochemical-based solvents available in the market. The bio and green segment is expected to grow at significant rates owing to the growing awareness regarding usage of eco-friendly products.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS257

Regional Overview

By region, the global Solvents market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest market size by 2030 owing to the rapidly growing petroleum refineries and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, such as India and China. The Europe region accounted for the second largest market share of 20 to 25% during the forecast period owing to growing focus of various market players on manufacturing Solvents. The Middle East region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8% during the projected period owing to the growing personal care and cosmetics industry.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Solvents market include Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow Chemicals, Solvay SA, BASF SE, INEOS AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Indorama Ventures Limited, Sasol Solvents, Maruzen Petrochemicals, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 25%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, ExxonMobil collaborated with SABIC for forming the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a manufacturing facility based in San Patricio Country, Texas, U.S. The new facility is aimed at providing materials for industries such as agricultural film, packaging, clothing, automotive coolants, and construction materials.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS257

The global Solvents market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Solvents market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Solvents market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Market Outlook : Sector Data for Solvent Use in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

: Sector Data for Solvent Use in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa Industry Best Practices : Divestment of business segment to reduce economic effects is the new trend observed in the global solvents market

: Divestment of business segment to reduce economic effects is the new trend observed in the global solvents market Price Analysis : Price Forecast Over Years (USD/Tons), 2019-27; Price Trend (Y-o-Y Growth) Over Years; Weighted Average Price, By Region

: Price Forecast Over Years (USD/Tons), 2019-27; Price Trend (Y-o-Y Growth) Over Years; Weighted Average Price, By Region Recycling Business : Opportunities in Solvent Waste

: Opportunities in Solvent Waste Competitor Mapping : Report include detailed competitor mapping for the global solvent industry under different heads such as market share, segment revenue, exposure to end use industries,

: Report include detailed competitor mapping for the global solvent industry under different heads such as market share, segment revenue, exposure to end use industries, Global presence and production capacity. Wide coverage of competitor mapping under mentioned heads offer summarised picture of competitive scenario in the market

The global Solvents market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Solvents Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Solvents Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Solvents Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Solvents Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Solvents Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Solvents Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Solvents Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS257

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com