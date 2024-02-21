Hyaluronic Acid Market Laser-Focused Marketing Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Precision | Galderma Genzyme Corp., and Bausch & Lomb

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Hyaluronic Acid Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Hyaluronic Acid Market apprehended a market value of USD 7.94 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.01 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global hyaluronic acid market volume was 2,156.23 metric tons in 2021. The hyaluronic acid business is likely to grow at a considerable rate owing to the increasing demand at the supply end for anti-aging products, as well as aesthetic therapies. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of hyaluronic acid products in dry eye and osteoarthritis management fuels the growth rate of the market significantly.

The growing strategic moves by the key players is boosting the market growth. For instance, in February 2017, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an expanded 26-week efficacy claim for its single-injection viscosupplement Gel-One Cross-linked Hyaluronate for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis.

On the other hand, the hyaluronic acid market is projected to get hampered by the high costs associated with the products. Moreover, the side effects and the gray market is estimated to create a level of uncertainty in the marketspace.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Cosmetics and Aesthetic Treatment

The high usage of anti-aging cosmetic products is fueling the growth rate of the global hyaluronic acid market. for instance, according to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery statistics published in 2020, there were 17.7 million cosmetic procedures done in 2018. Similarly, as per the International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISPAS) statistics in 2019, a total of 1.5 million individuals aged 51-64 years underwent botulinum toxin procedures worldwide in 2019. Such high statistics push towards the rise in market value of the hyaluronic acid market.

Increase in usage of Hyaluronic Acid in Osteoarthritis and Dry Eye

Hyaluronic acid has several applications, namely, osteoarthritis, dry eye, and dietary supplements and cosmetics. The rising applications of hyaluronic acid in these areas boosts the market value of the market drastically. For instance, according to a study published in Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. the use of hyaluronic acid injections for knee osteoarthritis in Medicare beneficiaries increased substantially from 2012 to 2018. The increased use of hyaluronic acid products is boosting the growth rate of the market over the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global hyaluronic acid market is segmented into product, grade, formulation, application, distribution channel, and use.

By Product,

Pills

Liquid

Injection

o Single Cycle Injection

o Three Cycle Injection

o Five Cycle Injection

Powder

Others

The injection segment is expected to be the highest revenue generation segment with USD 8.30 million by 2030. Based on the injection segment, the three cycle injection held the largest market share in 2022. The powder segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 12.84% over the forecast period.

By Grade,

Medical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

The medical grade segment held the largest market share in 2021 over 45%, whereas the cosmetic grade segment grew highest with a rate of 12.16% over the anticipated period.

By Formulation,

HA + Lidocaine

HA

The HA + Lidocaine is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 7.7 billion owing to the rising usage of HA+ lidocaine formulations in most of the hyaluronic acid products.

By Application,

Aesthetics

Osteoarthristis

Pharmaceutical API

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplement

Opthalmology

Others

The osteoarthristis segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The osteoarthritis segment is expected to hold a CAGR of 9.88% in terms of the market volume over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical API is estimated to cross a mark of USD one billion revenue by 2023. Moreover, the cosmetics segment is projected to hold the highest volume worth 1,473.10 metric tons by 2030.

By Distribution Channel,

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of over 35% in 2022, whereas the online pharmacies segment grew at a highest growth rate of 12.81%.

By Use,

Medical Use

o Dermatology Clinics

o Cosmetic Surgery Centers

o Pharmaceutical Industry

Non-Medical Use

o Food Industry

o Personal Care

The non-medical use segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.79% owing to the rapid applications of hyaluronic acid in personal care aesthetics and food marketspace.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global hyaluronic acid market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American hyaluronic acid market is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35% owing to the mounting strategic advances by the companies functioning in the marketspace. The Asia-Pacific market for hyaluronic acid is anticipated to grow at a highest rate of 12.64%. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest & largest growing region due to increasing research and development initiatives and investments, coupled with the rising cosmetic industry in the countries, such as Thailand, Japan, and China.

Moreover, the European and Middle Eastern regions are also expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising adoption rates of hyaluronic acid products.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global hyaluronic acid market include Allergan plc, Evonic Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew Plc, Anika therapeutics, Sanofi, Ferring B.V, Life Core Biomedical LLC, Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a, Galderma Genzyme Corp., and Bausch & Lomb Inc., among others.

The major ten players in the market hold approximately 45% to 60% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and research initiatives, to create a competitive edge. For instance, in September 2021, Bausch + Lomb, announced significant topline data from the second Phase 3 of MOJAVE trial evaluating the investigational drug NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane) as a first-in class eye drop with a novel mechanism of action to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global hyaluronic acid market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global hyaluronic acid market have been provided in this researcah report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global hyaluronic acid market have been provided in this researcah report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of hyaluronic acid products

: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of hyaluronic acid products Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in hyaluronic acid products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

The global hyaluronic acid market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global hyaluronic acid market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global hyaluronic acid market during the assessment period?

Which are the types/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global hyaluronic acid market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global hyaluronic acid market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

