Conductive Silver Paste Market Maximizing Insight Techniques for Unlocking the Value in Consumer Behavior Observation | Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd., Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Conductive Silver Paste Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Conductive Silver Paste Market in 2021 was valued at USD 6,805.1 Million and is projected to reach USD 12,265.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% over the projected period. In 2021, around 39,929.5 thousand tons of conductive silver paste was estimated to be sold.

Conductive silver pastes is a conductive adhesive which contains silver nano-particles as a main ingredient. Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics and growth of 5G telecom infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in renewable energy consumption is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high cost of silver paste is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for conductive adhesives in electronics

Conductive silver paste has good electrical conductivity as well as heat dissipation. They also function as a good solution for enabling electrical contacts on temperature-sensitive substrates. Also, these conductive adhesives are more flexible as compared to the solders and hence can withstand vibrations. Also, they are solvent and lead-free. Therefore, various benefits offered by conductive adhesives is expected to increase their demand in the electronics industry, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global conductive silver paste market is segmented the type, base resin, product, grade, and application.

By Type,

Polymer Type

Sintering Type

The sintering type segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period owing to their high usage in manufacturing of printing circuit boards, solar cells, and capacitors, among others.

By Base Resin,

Epoxy

Polyamide

The polyamide segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of over USD 3,000 million from 2022 to 2027. The epoxy segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its electrically conductive property.

By Product,

Front Side

Back Side

The back side segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 5,000 million by 2023, owing to its high adoption in certain applications. The front side segment is also expected to witness considerable growth owing to its higher efficiency and a wider processing window.

By Grade,

Analytical

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

The industrial segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 70% in 2021 owing to its high usage in the automotive and electronics industry. The pharmaceutical and analytical segments are also expected to experience lucrative growth over the projected period.

By Application,

Optoelectronic Devices

Automobile Lighting

Integrated Circuits

Screen Printing

Solar Cells

Others

The integrated circuits segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% in 2021, as silver paste has good electrical conductivity and hence is increasingly being used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. The automobile lighting segment holds an opportunity of over USD 1,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising production of automobiles globally.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Conductive silver paste market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 7.7% over the projected period owing to presence of countries, such as India, China, and Japan, which have large automobile industries. The North America and Europe region are also expected to witness significant growth rates.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global conductive silver paste market include American Elements, Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory, Daicel Corp, Daiken Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ferro Corp (Adhesive tape), Fujikura Kasei Co., Ltd., Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co Ltd., Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Henkel AG and Co., Heraeus, Hunan LEED Electronic Ink Co, Kaken Tech Co, Kyoto Elex Co ltd., Nippon Kokuen Group, Nordson Corporation, Shanghai Daejoo, Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Non-ferrous metal, Soltrium, Suzhou Betely, Taiwan Ostor Corporation, Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink, and Other Players.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, DuPont Interconnect Solutions invested USD 250 million for expansion of its manufacturing site in Circleville, Ohio. This investment expands the production of Pyralux flexible circuit materials and Kapton polyimide film. This ensures demand in segments such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, and specialized industries, which are served by the company.

