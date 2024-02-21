Polymer Emulsion Market Consumer Constellations Techniques for Deep Understanding in Observational Research | Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Polymer Emulsion Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Polymer Emulsion Market held a market value of USD 32,166.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57,500.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 21,850.8 thousand metric tonnes of Polymer Emulsion were sold in 2021.

Polymer Emulsion are used for manufacturing of inks, adhesives, paints, drug delivery systems, coatings, cosmetics, films, gloves, and floor polish, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for paints & coatings and rapid rise in paper & paperboards markets. Furthermore, growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, volatile and high cost of raw materials are also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions

Bio-based polymer emulsionsdemand is increasing owing to the rising awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products. Also, growing demand for high-performance & durable biopolymers coupled with the rising government regulations & environmental concerns for reducing the dependency on the synthetic chemicals, which are negatively hampering the environment. Hence, the growing awareness and demand for bio-based polymer emulsions is also estimated to boost the market growth during the projected period.

Chlorinated Polyolefins Market

Chlorinated Polyolefins are extensively used as adhesion-promoting resins, which are used for coatings applied to thermoplastic olefin and polypropylene substrates. Major properties of Chlorinated polyolefins include excellent humidity resistance, excellent adhesion to PP & TPO plastics, and outstanding gasohol & gasoline resistance. Various applications in sewage and plumbing applications in the residential and commercial sectors coupled with rise in construction and housing activities are expected to boost the market growth.

Based on substrate, the polyethylene chlorinated polyolefin segment is expected to account for a considerable share of the market. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into water-borne, solvent-borne, toluene, and xylene. Some of the prominent players in the market include Sundow, Gaoxin Chemical, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, and Lubrizol, among others.

Segments Overview:

The global Polymer Emulsion market is segmented into technology, monomer base, applications, and end user.

By Technology,

Dry (Isolated)

Liquid

The liquid segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.1% over the projected period owing to the rising demand for liquid form polymer emulsions, which are used in paints and adhesives, among others.

By Monomer Base,

Styrene-butadienes

Pure Acrylic

Styrene- Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Copolymers

Pure Vinyl acetate

Vinyl- Acrylic

Others

The pure acrylic segment is expected to account for the highest share of over 15% in 2021 owing to its rising usage for in various industries due to its good durability. The styrene acrylic segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2023 because it offers good film strength.

By Applications,

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealant

Nonwovens

Paper

Print & Packaging

Construction

Textiles

Others

The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of around 9% over the projected period owing to the growing adhesives and sealants segment. The paints and coatings segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 7,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the high usage of polymer emulsions for manufacturing paints. Furthermore, the construction segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to the rising demand for biopolymer emulsions in the industry.

By End User,

Automotive

Buildings

Retail & Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Others

The automotive segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automotive paints. The buildings segment is estimated to cross a market value of USD 15,000 million by 2025 owing to the tremendously growing construction industry.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Polymer Emulsion market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the increasing production as well as sales of automobiles in the region. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, as of 2017, in China, the production of vehicles increased by 3.19% from the previous year and reached to 29,015,434.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the Global Polymer Emulsion market include Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Synthomer Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Toyobo Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Trinseo, Wacker Chemie AG, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 30%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Arkema invested in the construction of a brand-new powder coating resins lab in Cary, N.C., the company?s headquarters for coating resins. The facility is expected to begin operations by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Global Polymer Emulsion market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Polymer Emulsion market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Global Chlorinated Polyolefins Market Overview, Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million & Metric Tonnes): By Substrate – Polypropylene (PP) Chlorinated Polyolefin, Polyethylene (PE)

By Substrate – Polypropylene (PP) Chlorinated Polyolefin, Polyethylene (PE) Chlorinated Polyolefin, TPO Chlorinated Polyolefin, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Chlorinated Polyolefin; By Type – Water-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin, Solvent-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin,

By Type – Water-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin, Solvent-borne Chlorinated Polyolefin, Toulene, Xylene ; By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

; By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Industry Outlook: Properties of Chlorinated Polyolefin; Global Polymer Emulsion Capacity Overview, 2020 Top Production Markets, Top Consumption Markets

The Global Polymer Emulsion market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Polymer Emulsion Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Polymer Emulsion Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

