North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market Observational Symphony Techniques for Deep Understanding in Consumer Behavior | Nedmag B.V., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Ward Chemical

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market held a market value of USD 652.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 935.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume accounted in 2021 is 4,847 kilo tonnes. The liquid calcium chloride is one of the widely used salts all around the world. Owing to the benefits of this salt, such as its versatility and flexibility, the compound is prominently used for industries, residential, as well as commercial purposes.

The liquid calcium chloride industry is boosting owing to the rising calcium chloride predominantly in construction industries. In addition to that, the surging use of calcium chloride in agricultural sector is boosting the growth rate of the liquid calcium chloride industry in North American region. On the other hand, during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, there occurred a disruption of supply chain in the industry. However, with the rising concentration of market players and fueling strategic activities are set to create opportunities in the near future.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing consumption of calcium chloride in construction industry

The rising utilization of calcium chloride in the construction sector is fueling the growth rate of the market for liquid calcium chloride in the North American region. Calcium chloride is first mixed with concrete water, followed by addition to the mixture of cement and sand. By doing this, the calcium chloride has a hastening role in the construction of such concretes. It augments the foundation of the concrete, while keeping the moisture content in check. Thus, such rise in usage fuels the growth rate of the market.

Increasing use of the calcium chloride in the agriculture sector

The dearth of calcium chloride in vegetables and fruit bearing plants causes physiological disorders and decay in the plants. Research suggests using liquid calcium chloride pre-harvest offers supplemental growth as well as delays the aging process of the same. Pre-harvest sprays of calcium chloride can surge the peach size and improve the shelf life. Thus, end users of agriculture industry are heavily investing in liquid calcium chloride to gain a competitive edge over the other players in their respective industries.

Segments Overview:

The North America liquid calcium chloride market is segmented into type and application.

By Type,

<30%

30-35%

35-38%

Others

The 30 to 35% segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Application,

Concrete Accelerator

Animal Feed

Dust Control

Deicers

Oil & Gas

Tire Ballast

Fertilizer

Others

The animal feed segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 100 million revenue by 2026. Moreover, the deicers segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 6.47% over the forecast period. The oil and gas segment is likely to hold an opportunity of more than USD 45 million during 2021 to 2027.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

The North America liquid calcium chloride industry is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. market for liquid calcium chloride is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period.

The increasing strategic activities is subject to growth of the industry. For instance, in January 2021, Zirax, a manufacturer of specialized chemical products, signed a major contract for the supply of calcium chloride from Russia to the US market in the amount of 10,000 tons of product in consumer packaging. In addition to that, in September 2020, Zirax signed a major contract for the supply of granulated calcium chloride to the US market for subsequent sales through retail chains in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the North America liquid calcium chloride market are Nedmag B.V., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Ward Chemical Ltd., Tiger Calcium, Solvay, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Zirax Limited, Hill Brothers Chemical Co., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Keg River, and others.

The top market players are involved in product launches, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures. For instance, in August 2020, Nedmag was certified for the ISO 22000 standard for its CaCl? Food. The FSSC 22000 certificate gives customers even more certainty that CaCl? food meets the strictest requirements for guaranteeing food safety.

