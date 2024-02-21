Wastewater Treatment Market Consumer Tapestry Maximizing the Value of Observational Techniques | Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Calgon Carbon Corporation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Wastewater Treatment Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Wastewater Treatment Market was valued at USD 250.38 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 462.49 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.41% over the projected period. Wastewater treatment is a step-by-step procedure of converting wastewater into usable water, which can be discharged back into the environment. It majorly involves 3 stages Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary. Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, continuously rising population and urbanization increases demand to regulate wastewater which also fuels the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high installation, equipment, and operation costs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, ageing infrastructure in developed countries are likely to negatively impact the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the wastewater treatment services in the industrial applications.

Growth Influencers:

Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation

Governments of various countries globally have taken several environmental initiatives for reducing waste generation. Furthermore, stringent norms are being formulated against pollution of natural water bodies as well as illegal wastewater discharge. Developed economies, such as the U.S. has strict laws for potable water, drinking water, and wastewater, for proper treatment of wastewater. Similarly, government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachhata app, Mahatma Gandhi Swachhata Mission, Swachhata Helpline and Swachhata Survekshan. Such environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation are expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Wastewater Treatment market is segmented the offerings and application.

By Type,

Services

o Designing & Engineering Consult

o Building & Installation Services

o Operation & Process Control

o Maintenance Service

o Others

Technologies

o Membrane Separation

? Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

? Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

? Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

? Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

? Others

o Activated Sludge

o Clarification

o Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

o Chlorination

o Industrial Demineralization

o Sludge Drying

o Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

o Sludge Digestion

o Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

o Others

Treatment Chemicals

o Coagulants & Flocculants

o Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

o Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

o Antifoam Chemicals

o Ph Conditioners

o Others

The technologies segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand of various waste water treatment technologies such as membrane separation and sludge digestion, among others. Within this segment, the membrane bio-reactor (MBR) segment is estimated to surpass the industrial demineralization segment in terms of market size and hit a value of USD 12.89 billion by 2024. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to growing number of initiatives for low waste generation. Within the treatment chemicals segment, the Ph conditioners segment is expected to hold around 76.77% of the market of the antifoam chemicals segment is 2021 and 74.69% in 2030.

By Application,

Municipal

Industrial

o Manufacturing

o Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

o Power

o Energy

o Pulp and Paper

o Mining

o Petrochemical

o Semiconductors

o Others

The municipal segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.72% owing to increasing of government of various countries on enhancing the water quality and public health. Within the industrial segment, the energy segment is expected to account for a market size of USD 14.43 billion in 2030.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Wastewater Treatment market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a well-developed industrial sector in the region. Furthermore, increasing adoption of strict regulations for protection and preservation of the environment is also expected to boost the market growth. Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 8.62% owing to the growing living standards in the Asian countries, such as China and India. Growing investments in the wastewater management area is also estimated to fuel the market growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global wastewater treatment market include Xylem, Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, 3M Company, Inc., Pentair plc, United Utilities Group P.L.C., Kingspan Water & Energy, The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Bio-Microbics, Inc., Trojan Technologies Inc., Aquatech International Corporation, ASIO, spol. S r.o., Scinor Water America, L.L.C., Orenco Systems, Inc., Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd., Outotec Oyj, BASF SE, Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

The approximate market share of the major 18 players is near about 80%. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Kemira Oyi expanded its water treatment chemicals production in the UK by around 100,000 tons a year. With this, the company has strengthened its market position in the country.

Table of Content

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global Wastewater Treatment market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Wastewater Treatment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Wastewater Treatment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Various Equipment for Wastewater Treatment: Pipes & Fittings, Pumps, Filters, Valves & Controls, Blowers, and Others

The global Wastewater Treatment market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Wastewater Treatment Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the water and wastewater treatment market size worldwide?

What is the wastewater treatment cost in main areas?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

