Dental Insurance Market Through the Looking Glass Techniques for a Profound Understanding of Consumer Behavior | AFLAC Inc., Aetna Inc., Allianz, Ameritas

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Dental Insurance Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Dental Insurance Market held a market value of USD 169.8 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 306.4 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the projected period. Dental insurances or dental plans are a type of health insurance, which is structured to pay a portion of the dental care costs. The market is expected to grow owing to the factors such as the continuous growth of the cosmetic industry and the rise in the prevalence of dental caries & periodontal diseases. Moreover, rising awareness regarding oral hygiene coupled with policy changes towards health insurance is also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS154

Despite the driving factors, apathy towards dental care in emerging as well as underdeveloped economies are expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, a high cost associated with dental insurance premiums is also estimated to restrict the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

A rise in the prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases

With the growing prevalence of dental caries and various periodontal diseases, the demand for dental insurance is also increasing. According to an article by World Health Organization, as of March 2020, about 3.5 billion people are suffering from oral diseases, and approximately 530 million children suffered from dental caries of the primary teeth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, as of May 2020, the prevalence of periodontal diseases ranges between 20% to 50%. Hence, the prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases is increasing, which is also expected to increase the adoption of dental insurance.

Rise in awareness towards oral hygiene

Awareness regarding oral hygiene is one of the most vital aspects of human health. This has massively increased the demand for dental hygiene. Hence, this has increased the adoption of oral hygiene services, which is also expected to boost the demand for dental insurance. This is because dental insurance covers tooth removal, treatment of infected nerves, drainage of minor oral infections, and dental surgical procedures. All these factors are increasing the adoption of dental insurance, hence fueling the market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS154

Segments Overview:

The global dental insurance market is segmented based on coverage, procedure, demographics, and end-users.

By Coverage,

Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

Dental Preferred Provider Organizations(DPPO)

Dental Indemnity Plans

Others

The dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO) is expected to hold the largest market share of around 49% as it provides the option to consult any licensed specialist or dentist. The dental indemnity plans segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% owing to its cost-effectiveness and ease of use.

By Procedure,

Preventive

Major

Basic

The basic procedure segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR owing to its high adoption, while the preventive segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 92 billion by 2023.

By Demographics,

Senior Citizens

Minor

Adults

The minor segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the rising prevalence of dental issues in minors. The adults segment is expected to account for a market share of 53% in 2023 owing to the rapidly rising awareness regarding dental insurance amongst adults.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS154

By End-Users,

Individual

Enterprises

o Small Enterprises

o Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

The enterprises’ segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the growing adoption of dental insurance by companies to provide to their employees. Within the enterprises’ segment, the medium enterprises’ segment witnessed a growth rate of more than 9% during the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global dental insurance market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, Japan, North America, and South America.

The North American region held the largest market share of around 40% owing to the growing adoption of dental insurance in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of May 2019, around 50.2% of the adults in the United States, had dental care coverage with their private health insurance.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS154

The Europe region is expected to account for the second-largest market share owing to increasing awareness regarding dental insurance and its high adoption. The Asia Pacific and Japan regions are also estimated to witness significant growths.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global dental insurance market include AFLAC Inc., Aetna Inc., Allianz, Ameritas, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, United HealthCare Services, Inc, OneExchange, Envivas, United Concordia, and other prominent players.

The major 10 players in the market are expected to account for an approximate market share of 45%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, AXA sold its insurance operations in Singapore to HSBC for USD 0.6 billion. This transaction enabled AXA to focus on its core markets, especially in Asia.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS154

The global dental insurance market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Dental insurance market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Dental insurance market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental insurance Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Dental insurance Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Dental insurance Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental insurance Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental insurance Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Dental insurance Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Dental insurance Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS154

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com