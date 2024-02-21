Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president-elect supports Coast Guard over capsizing of Chinese vessel

Lai calls for measures to prevent similar incidents

  194
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/21 18:01
Archived photo of President-elect Lai Ching-te. 

Archived photo of President-elect Lai Ching-te.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) expressed his support Wednesday (Feb. 21) for the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) in its handling of the death of two Chinese nationals during the chase of a vessel in Taiwanese waters.

The unregistered ship illegally entered the waters near the offshore island of Kinmen on Feb. 14. As the CGA pursued it, the vessel capsized, resulting in two deaths.

In his first comments on the incident, Lai called for correct handling of the aftermath of the incident. He also supported the determination of the CGA to apply the law and called for the prevention of similar incidents in the future, per UDN.

Lai made his comments at the weekly leadership meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which he chairs. Party Spokesperson Justin Wu (吳崢) relayed his statements to the media.

Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) reportedly presented an explanation of the government’s handling of the Kinmen incident to the DPP meeting. Observers saw the Chinese response to the capsizing, including a claim that Taiwan did not have any maritime boundaries, as a test for Lai, whose presidential inauguration is scheduled for May 20.

Chinese ships have often intruded into Taiwanese waters, mostly for fishing or for sand dredging, without applying for permission. The Navy said it would not intervene in similar disputes unless asked by the CGA.
Kinmen
capsizing
capsized boat
Taiwan-China tension
Lai Ching-te
Cheng Wen-tsan
Coast Guard Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese surveillance ship enters restricted waters of Taiwan's Kinmen
Chinese surveillance ship enters restricted waters of Taiwan's Kinmen
2024/02/21 13:53
US urges 'restraint' amid Taiwan-China disputes over Kinmen waters
US urges 'restraint' amid Taiwan-China disputes over Kinmen waters
2024/02/21 12:39
Foxconn celebrates 50th anniversary with gala dinner in Taipei
Foxconn celebrates 50th anniversary with gala dinner in Taipei
2024/02/21 12:24
Taiwan coast guard did not collect video of fatal Chinese boat pursuit
Taiwan coast guard did not collect video of fatal Chinese boat pursuit
2024/02/21 10:03
Taiwan ex-president's book fails to mention beating by new legislative speaker
Taiwan ex-president's book fails to mention beating by new legislative speaker
2024/02/20 16:29