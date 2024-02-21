Harvesting Robot Market CAGR of 19.9%, Segmentation Synergy Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market Effectively | Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, HARVEST CROO

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Harvesting Robot Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Harvesting Robot Market held a market value of USD 512.4 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,827.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.9% during the projected period.

Harvesting robots are meant for picking fruits automatically under certain environmental conditions. Growing demand for food security and gradually increasing awareness regarding smart agriculture are expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing requirement for high productivity from existing farm areas coupled with the use of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to boost the market growth. However, the inefficiency of harvesting robots is anticipated to restrain the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth, as major players in the market reported a slight decline in their sales of harvesting robots

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for food security

Food security is measuring the availability of food and individuals’ ability to access it. Demand for food security is increasing and with it, demand for automation in the agriculture sector and its various stages is also rising. One of these stages is harvesting. Rising demand for automation in the sector is also expected to drive market growth. The rapid increase in the global population has led researchers and scientists to work out ways for ensuring food security.

Gradually increasing awareness of smart agriculture

Smart agriculture is the usage of technologies like sensors, the internet of things, robots, location systems, and artificial intelligence on a farm. Rising awareness regarding smart agriculture is boosting the adoption of robots, including harvesting robots. Using harvesting robots in smart agriculture optimizes the food production process and improves quality. Advanced farming technology proves as an essential part of the farmer’s daily work. This boosts the demand for market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global harvesting robot market is segmented based on the robot type, harvesting robot, and application.

By Robot Type

• Semi-Autonomous Robots

• Fully-Autonomous Robots

The semi-autonomous robots segment held the largest market share owing to its rising demand, especially in developing nations. The fully autonomous robots are expected to grow at the fastest rate of 20.6% during the forecast period.

By Harvesting Type

• Fruit Harvesting

• Vegetable Harvesting

• Grain Harvesting

• Others

Fruit harvesting is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 20.7% owing to the rising demand for fruits for businesses such as syrups, juices, and jellies, among others. The grain harvesting segment is anticipated to surpass USD 259.8 Million in 2027.

By Application

• Outdoor Agriculture

• Greenhouse Agriculture

The outdoor agriculture segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the widespread outdoor agriculture sector. The greenhouse agriculture segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing setup of greenhouses globally.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global harvesting robot market include Agrobot, CERESCON B.V., Abundant Robotics Inc., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Four Growers, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, HARVEST CROO, Harvest Automation, Metomotion, Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc., and Root AI, Inc., among others.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Kubota, a Japan-based company invested in the U.S.-based agriculture technology startup Abundant Robotics, Inc. for contributing to labor-saving and efficiency improvement in farming in the U.S. and Canada.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global harvesting robot market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America.

The European region held the largest market share of around 40% owing to the rising number of farmers demanding harvesting robots in the region. The North American region held the second largest market share owing to a well-established agricultural sector in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 23.4% owing to the slowly growing demand for automation and adoption of advanced technologies, such as harvesting robots in countries such as Japan, India, China, and Australia, among others.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

