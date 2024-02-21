US Bromine Market Navigating Nodes Unveiling the Importance of Market Segmentation Networks | Mil-Spec Industries, Albemarle Corporation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “US Bromine Market ”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The US bromine market held a market value of USD 631.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 788.3 million by the year 2026. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The bromine market in the US is subject to high rise owing to the increased consumption and adoption of bromine in many end use industries. Bromine has been a key component in numerous industries, and with rising awareness the usage of bromine has tremendously increased.

In addition to that, the rising usage of bromine in the field of mercury emission mitigation is also fueling the industry growth. Furthermore, amidst the pandemic outbreak, bromine has been highly used as a disinfectant. This, in turn, causes demand, rising the industry growth. On the contrary, the rising demand for non-halogenated flame retardants is causing hindrance to the bromine industry to a substantial level. In addition to that, the decrease in the oil and gas production during the pandemic outbreak is also hampering the industry growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of bromine in mercury emission mitigation

National laws, including the United Nations? Minamata Convention, a global treaty to protect human health and the environment from the adverse effects of mercury are effectively urging the public and private entities to enumerate ways to decrease mercury emissions. The consumption of bromine in pollution control installations is one of the means to augment decrease of mercury emissions in a cost-effective manner. Thus, such measures boost the market growth.

Widespread consumption of bromine in varied applications

Bromine has been used in numerous applications in several industries, ranging from pharmaceuticals to batteries. The increased use of bromine as a flame retardant is creating high demand. The rise in awareness created by public associations related to the cautious use of bromine is fueling the market growth. For instance, according to the statistics published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2020, around 1.4 million fire incidents were reported in the US, causing a loss of USD 21.9 billion of property and thousands of lives.

In addition to that, the surging demand for electrical and electronics products has increased the demand for flame retardants. Therefore, such measures fuel the growth rate of the bromine market in the US.

Recycling of Bromine

Bromide solutions can be recycled to generate elemental bromine. Instead of disposing these bromide solutions as hazardous waste, recycling offers a means to reduce this concern. Hydrogen bromide is emitted as a byproduct in many chemical organic reactions. Such byproducts can be reprocessed with virgin bromine brine, which can be used as a source for bromine production.

In addition to that, the bromine present in plastic can also be incinerated as solid organic waste, through which bromine can be recovered.

Segments Overview:

The US bromine market is segmented into application and derivative.

By Application,

Flame Retardants

Oil & Gas Drilling

PTA Synthesis

Water Treatment

Mercury Emission Control

Pesticides

HBR Flow Batteries

Plasma Etching

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The flame retardants segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 70 million during 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the water treatment segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 60 million revenue by 2024. Furthermore, the plasma etching segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% over the anticipated period.

By Derivative,

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids

Hydrogen Bromide (HBR)

The hydrogen bromide segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the growth rate of 5.1% over the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Country Overview

The US market for bromine is increasing tremendously owing to the rising growth and adoption of bromine in applications, such as water treatment, flame retardants, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, mercury emission control, and many others. For instance, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries from January 2022, the U.S. apparent consumption of bromine in 2021 was estimated to be greater than that in 2020, thus aligning to high demand and market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the US bromine market include Mil-Spec Industries, Albemarle Corporation, Lanxessa AG, BariteWorld, Unibromo USA, Tetra Technologies, among others.

The key four players in the market hold over 95% of the market share. These market players are capitalizing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to sustain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts, completed the sale of its Fine Chemistry Services business to WR Grace & Co. for nearly USD 570 million.

