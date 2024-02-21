Ceramic Fiber Market Targeting Trends How to Identify and Reach Your Audience with Market Segmentation | 3M Co., Double Egret Thermal Insulation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Ceramic Fiber Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Ceramic Fiber Market held a market value of USD 1,737.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,973.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, around 3,009.9 metric tons of ceramic fiber was sold.

Ceramic fibers are small-dimension thread or filament consisting of a ceramic material, such as silica and alumina, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials and durability issue are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications

Ceramic fiber has lower thermal conductivity and also has the ability to tolerate at high temperature. Products made using ceramic fiber are used as insulation materials in applications requiring energy conservation and high heat containment. These products can be in the form of bulk fibers, blanket, paper, boards, modules, textile, and paper, among others. Growing demand for insulation in high-temperature applications are expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Ceramic Fiber market is segmented into product, material, form, thickness, application, distribution channel, and industry.

By Product,

Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES)

Others

The refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) segment is expected to surpass a market volume of USD 1,600 million by 2027 owing to the increasing construction activities and rising demand for durable, flexible, & lightweight materials. The alkaline earth silicate (AES) segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.88% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of AES as a substitute to RCF.

By Material,

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Others

The non-metallic segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50% owing to owing to the rising demand for ceramic fiber for various applications. The metallic segments volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% over the projected period.

By Form,

Blankets

Boards

Paper

Textiles

Modules

Insulating Firebrick

ITC Coatings

Felts

Bulk

Vacuum

Other Forms

The modules segment is expected to account for a market volume of approximately 75% of the blanket segments volume in 2021 and this share is estimated to reach approximately 81% by 2030. This share is owing to the design compatibility as well as adaptability of modules at various temperature arrays. The insulating firebrick segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period owing to their ability to withstand high temperatures. The vacuum segment is estimated to account for a market volume of 99.6 metric ton by 2030.

By Thickness,

1.5mm

2mm

3mm

5mm

6mm

Others

The 2mm segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 10.67% owing to its applications in petrochemical heaters and metallurgical ovens, among others. 2mm and 3mm segments contribute to more than 60% of the revenue in 2021.

By Application,

Heat Exchangers

Hot Gas filters

Rocket Nozzles

Wrapping Insulations

High temperature gasketing

Expansion joint seals

Glass furnace crown insulation

Nuclear insulations

Thermal reactor insulation

Pressure and cryogenic vessel fire protection

High temperature filtration

Others

The heat exchangers segment is anticipated to account for a largest market share of over 15% owing to increasing demand of ceramic fibers for manufacturing heat exchangers. The high temperature filtration segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.99% owing to various players operating in this segment. The expansion joint seals segment is estimated to account for a market volume of 300 metric tons by 2030. Similarly, the glass furnace crown insulation segment is expected to hold a market size of USD 168 million by 2028.

By Distribution Channel,

Manufacturers

Distributors

The manufacturers segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of many players in the ceramic fibers market. These manufacturers include 3M, NUTEC Group, and Rath AG, among others.

By Industry,

Automotive & Gas

Refining

Iron & Steel

Power Generation

Aluminium & Silica

Petrochemical

Others

The refining segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 20% owing to increasing usage of ceramic fibers in boilers and furnaces for petrochemical production and crude refining. The power generation segments volume is expected to account for a growth rate of 10.83% owing to presence of various players in the market. The aluminium and silica segment is estimated to account for a market size of USD 160 million by 2028.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Ceramic Fiber market include 3M Co., Double Egret Thermal Insulation Co. Ltd., FibreCast Inc., NUTEC Group, Rath AG, General Insulation Europe Ltd., Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Unifrax LLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGP Industries Limited, Thermal Products Company, Inc., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the twelve major players is more than 45%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, 3M announced the release of its Nextel 312 ceramic fibers and textiles from the export license requirements under the U.S. commerce control list, export control classification number 1C010c.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Ceramic Fiber market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% owing to the rising awareness regarding environmental protection by regulatory bodies, such as REACH and EPA. Furthermore, growing infrastructural development activities are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Europe region is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.97% owing to the rapid technological advacements and increasing demand for low cost and lightweight materials. Moreover, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to boost the market growth.

