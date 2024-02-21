North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market Puzzle Mastery Piecing Together the Importance of Segmentation | RTP Company, The Ensinger Group

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market held a market value of USD 1,796.74 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,877.01 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 479.33 million units of PMMA Resin were sold in 2021.

PMMA stands for polymethyl methacrylate and it is a transparent thermoplastic. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand of pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) in electronic devices. Furthermore, increasing application of PMMA resins in medical field is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, emergence of bio-based PMMA are providing opportunities to market players for growth in the market.

Despite the driving factors, availability of low cost substitutes and negative impact on the environment are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PMMA resin for medical applications experienced a positive growth due to high demand for medical and healthcare goods during the pandemic.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing application of PMMA resins in medical field

PMMA resins are biocompatible and they are resistant to temperature stress, chemical reactions, human tissue, and bioprocesses. It is used as a bone cement for filling the gaps between bones and implants. This material is apt for the procedure due to its simple and biocompatible to polymerize within a hospital environment. It is also used in applications such as diagnostics, incubator, and dental, among others. Hence, increasing application of PMMA resins in medical field is also expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin market is segmented into form, grade, and application.

By Form,

Extruded Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

Pellets

Beads

Others

The extruded sheet segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 45% owing to its various advantages, such as good surface quality, clarity, easy maintenance, colour range, easy fabrication, and easy maintenance, among others. The cast acrylic sheet segments market size is approximately 18% of the extruded sheets market size in 2021 and this share is estimated to reach 22% by 2030.

By Grade,

General Purpose Grade

Optical Grade

High Impact Grade

Heat Resistance Grade

The general purpose grade segments volume is anticipated to witness the growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period owing to its various application areas. The high impact grades volume is estimated to surpass 200 million tonnes by 2029.

By Application,

Signs & Displays

o Signage

o Display boards

o Point of sale boards

Construction

o Barriers

Shatterproof Glass

Noise Barriers

o Flooring

PMMA resin flooring

High-end decorative flooring

o Paints & Coatings

Automotive

o Body Parts

Lamp Covers

Interior and Exterior Trim

o Accessories

Windshields

Sun Visor

Electronics

o Touch screen (Mobile Phones, Tablets)

o Mobile Phone Lenses

o Cover panels

o LCD screens

Lighting fixtures

o Light guide panels

o Solar equipment

Medical

o Bone Cement

o Dental Prosthetics and Artificial Teeth

Others

The signs and displays segment is expected to account for a market share of more than 25% owing to the growing demand for use in marketing communications. Within this segment, the signage segments market volume is anticipated to surpass a volume of 119.6 million tonnes by 2030 with a growth rate of 4.94%. Automotive segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.32% owing to increasing usage of PMMA in vehicles.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the market is divided into Europe and North America. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share of more than 52% owing to the growing investment and development in the region for manufacturing vehicles and other products with eco-friendly as well as efficient materials. The Europe region is expected to grow owing to the presence of a variety of manufacturers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin market include RTP Company, The Ensinger Group, Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC, Clax Italia, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Asia Form Pioneers, Evonik Industries AG, Ineos Nova, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is more than 37%. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, BASF launched Elastollan, a sustainable and high-performance drop-in solution for premium synthetic leather applications. These applications included automotive, furniture, and fashion consumables, among others.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

