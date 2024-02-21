UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market Mapping Momentum Navigating the Importance of Market Segmentation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market held a market value of USD 1,414.8 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,832.3 Million by the year 2030. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 11.94% over the projected period. In 2021, approximately 1,769.4 million tonnes of professional cleaning products were sold.

Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products are used for removing dirt & organic matter and killing bacteria on surfaces using detergents, soaps, and chemicals. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as rise in domestic cleaning. Furthermore, high standards of cleanliness, health, and hygiene are also estimated to fuel the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by existence of counterfeit disinfectants and dermatological disorders due to alcohol-based hand sanitizer (ABHS). The COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously increased the demand for the professional cleaning products for sanitization and disinfection purposes.

Growth Influencers:

High standards of cleanliness, health, and hygiene

Sanitization and disinfection play a vital role in various industries, such as hospitality, retail, food & beverage, and healthcare, among others. All these industries have a direct interaction with their clients or customers; hence they demand high standards of cleanliness, health, and hygiene. This demand has further increased with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, high standards of cleanliness, health, and hygiene are increasing the demand for professional cleaning products, hence fuelling the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market is segmented into product type, fragrance, packaging, application, end user, distribution channel, and point of usage.

By Product Type,

Hand Sanitizers

o Gel Sanitizers

o Liquid Sanitizers

Hand Wash/ Soaps

Surface Spray (Aerosols)

Wipes

Liquid Chemicals & Detergents

Air Fresheners

Furniture Police

Glass & Window Cleaners (Spray & Wipe Soln.)

Laundry Detergents

Floor Cleaners

Others

The hand wash/soaps segment accounted for the largest market share of around 15% in 2021 owing to their easy availability and high usage. The hand sanitizers segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 15.13% over the projected period due to their high demand since the COVID-19 pandemic. Within this segment, the gel sanitizers segment is expected to hold the largest market share of over 60% in 2021 due to the high number of players manufacturing gel sanitizers. Furthermore, the wipes segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 50 million by 2026 owing to their growing penetration in the U.K.

By Fragrance,

Citrus

Pine

Cherry

Bubble-gum

Fresh & Clean

Herbal

Fragrance Free

Others

The fresh and clean segment holds the largest market share of over 1/5th of the total market size owing to their growing demand. The herbal segment witnessed the fastest growth rate of over 13% over the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of herbal or chemical free products, including cleaning products. The citrus segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of over USD 800 million by 2030 due to the high number of citrus products in the market.

By Packaging,

Commercial Retail Packaging (>5L)

Industrial Packaging (<5L)

The commercial retail packaging (>5L) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of over 12.15% owing to the growing demand professional cleaning products for commercial purposes.

By Application,

Personal Hygiene

Instruments/ Equipment Sanitization

Other Surface Disinfection

The personal hygiene segment accounts for more than 45% of the market share in 2021 owing to the growing demand from households. The instruments/equipment sanitization segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of around 500 million tonnes by 2026 owing to the growing demand of sanitization products in various industries.

By End User,

Enterprises (Offices)

o SMEs

o Large/ Public Enterprises

Facility Management Services

Recreation & Entertainment Centers

Hospitality

o Hotels

o QSRs

o Restaurants & Cafes

Stadium/ Arena

Retail (Commercial Facilities)

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores

Travel & Transportation

o Airports/Stations

o Warehouses

o Public / Commercial Transport

Educational Institutes

o K12

o Universities

Others

The hospitality segment of the highest growth rate of over 13% owing to the increasing awareness regarding maintaining hygiene in the hospitality sector. Within this segment, the hotels sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of around 40% owing to the rapidly growing hotel industry. The enterprises (offices) segment is expected to account for more than 1/5th of the market share by 2030 owing to the improving sanitization and disinfection protocols in enterprises. The educational institutes segment is estimated hold a market opportunity of over USD 30 million during 2022-2030 owing to the rising demand for cleaning products in educational institutes. Within the retail segment, the supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment witnessed the highest CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel,

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Pharma/ Medical

Wholesale Stores

The retail stores segment holds a market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to easy availability of disinfection and sanitization products in retail outlets. The online stores segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of around 13% from 2022-2030 owing to the high adoption of e-commerce platforms, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Point of Usage,

Front of the House

Back of the House

The front of the house segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 70% by 2030 as front of the house is the more preferred entrance point for clients, guests, and customers, among other people entering any institution or house.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market include Cleenol, Quat-Chem Ltd., a Neogen Company, Talbot Chemicals Ltd., Sechelle Manufacturing Limited, Zamo Household Products Ltd., Evans Vanodine International Plc, Multex Chemicals Limited, Amity Ltd., Andway Healthcare Ltd., Citron Hygiene, Marken Chemicals, 3M Group, Cantel Medical Corporation, CarrollClean, Clorox Company, Diversey, Inc., Ecolab Inc., GOJO Industries, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Metrex Research, LLC (Danaher Corporation), Montgomery Manufacturing, Paul Hartmann AG, Proctor and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, STERIS plc, Unilever, Whiteley Corporation, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is close to 25%.

These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Hartmann became the hygiene partner of the Allianz Arena in Munich. The start of the 2021/2022 season marked the launch of the partnership between HARTMANN and the Allianz Arena. The arena is set to be equipped with Sterillium disinfection dispensers.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

The UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Sales of Chemical Disinfectants in the UK (2010-2020), in USD

Packaging of Wipes Products-Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable

The UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the UK Professional Cleaning (Sanitization & Disinfectant) Products Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

