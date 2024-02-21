Copper Sulphate Market Mosaics Piecing Together the Importance of Market Segmentation | Noah Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Copper Sulphate Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Copper Sulphate Market in 2021 was valued at USD 1,170.7 Million and is projected to reach USD 1,500.4 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the projected period. In 2021, around 298 kilo tons of copper sulphate was estimated to be sold.

Copper sulphates is an inorganic compound, which is most commonly used as a algaecide, herbicide, root killer, and fungicide in non-agricultural as well as agricultural settings. Rising applications of copper sulphate across various industries and extensive use of copper sulphate in the agriculture industry is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in the demand for electrical & electronic and textile products is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, health impact of copper sulphate is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Extensive use of copper sulphate in the agriculture industry

Copper sulphate has numerous applications in the agriculture industry. It is used as a fertilizer and in the management of plant diseases. It is commonly used a fungicide in organic agriculture. Other agricultural uses of coper sulphate include preparation of Bordeaux & Burgundy mixtures on the farm, correction of copper deficiencies in soil, stimulation of growth for broiler chickens & fattening pigs, correction of copper deficiency in animals, and as a molluscoid for destruction of snails & slugs, especially the snail host of the liver fluke. Hence, extensive usage of copper sulphate in the agriculture industry is expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global copper sulphate market is segmented the type and application.

By Type,

Anhydrous

Pentahydrate

Others

The pentahydrate segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 50% in 2021. Pentahydrate is the most common form of copper sulphate, which increases its demand due to easy availability as compared to the other types, hence contributing to the large market share.

By Application,

Agriculture

Chemicals

Construction

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Copper sulphate market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to the constantly developing agriculture industry in China and India. North America is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 300 million by 2025 owing to adoption of advanced products to enhance agricultural produce. Within Europe, among the type segment, pentahydrate segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate of around 3.8% over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global copper sulphate market include Beneut Enterprise, Blue Line Corporation, Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd, Highnic Group, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, NEKK Industrial Group, Noah Technologies Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Univertical Corporation, UMMC-Holding Corp., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the top 8 players is more than 50%. Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd has products such as copper sulphate pentahydrate (feed grade) and copper sulphate pentahydrate (industrial grade).

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd (SMCL), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining & Co., Ltd signed an agreement with Kenorland Minerals Ltd, Vancouver, Canada-based exploration company. SMCL acquired 10.1% stake in Kenorland Minerals and the acquisition is valued at approximately USD 4.07 million.

