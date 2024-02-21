China and Japan Specialty Chemicals Market Diving Deep Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Segmentation | LOTTE Fine Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “China and Japan Specialty Chemicals Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The China and Japan Specialty Chemicals Market captured a market value of USD 257.52 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 451.96 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period. The increasing repair and maintenance activities in construction field, coupled with the rising demand from end use industries, such as automotive, cosmetics, semiconductors, is substantially fueling the growth rate of the specialty chemicals industry in China and Japan.

Moreover, the rising technological advances created by companies operating in the market creates lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the forecast period. In contrast, the fluctuating and varying cost of raw materials and their availability is hindering the growth rate of the specialty chemicals in China and Japan.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand of construction chemicals

The demand for construction chemicals highly depends on new constructions coupled with its maintenance and repair activities. The demand for such specialty chemicals is chiefly driven by the increasing requirements for infrastructure and housing. The demand for specialty chemicals is driven by consumer awareness and the need for long-lasting and aesthetic civil structure. Such increasing demand fuels the growth rate of specialty chemicals market.

Continuous development and production of novel eco-friendly specialty chemicals and increasing awareness

The rising awareness related to the production of novels and environment friendly specialty chemicals is pushing companies to develop products and create awareness about such aspects in their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation signed a licensing agreement with Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. for the patent including MCC-owned basic patent on a biomass-based polyester. Similarly, in November 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation joined the Energy Transition Initiative-Center for Global Commons (ETI-CGC), an initiative launched by the Center for Global Commons (CGC) at the University of Tokyo and Japanese companies. Thus, such measures create awareness, and the product launches and approvals fuel the growth rate of the market.

Segments Overview:

The China and Japan specialty chemicals market is segmented into type, functional specialty, and end use industry.

By Type,

Construction Chemicals

Cosmetic/ Personal Care Chemicals

Electronic Chemicals

Semiconductors and IC process chemicals

Printed circuit board chemicals

Semiconductor packaging materials

Food Additives

Feed Additives

Institutional & Industrial Cleaners

Lubricating Oil Additives

Mining Chemicals

Nutraceutical Ingredients

Oilfield Chemicals

Pharmaceutical Additives

Plastic Additives

Printing Inks

Rubber Processing Chemicals

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals

Synthetic Lubricants

Textile Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

The electronic chemicals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 8.8% during the projected period. The plastic additives segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 12.1 billion during the period of 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the water treatment chemicals segment is estimated to cross the market value of USD 30 billion by 2028.

Furthermore, the institutional and industrial cleaners segment volume is projected to cross the mark of 25 million tons by 2028.

By Functional Specialty,

Antioxidants

Biocides

Catalyst

o Petroleum refining and chemical process catalysts

o Emission control catalysts

o Corrosion inhibitors

Flame Retardants

Flavors and Fragrances

Specialty Adhesives and Sealants

Specialty Coatings

o High-performance anticorrosion coatings

o Thermosetting powder coatings

o Radiation-curable coatings

Specialty Polymers

o Engineering thermoplastics

o Specialty films

o High-performance thermoplastics

Surfactants

Water-soluble Polymers

The specialty adhesives and sealants segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 8.35% during the forecast period. The specialty polymers segment held the largest market share of over 50%. On the basis of catalyst segment, the emission control catalysts sub-segment held the largest market share of more than 75% among all catalyst in 2021.

By End Use Industry,

Automotive

Chemical production

Construction

Electronics

Fibers and textiles

Food

Household and personal care products

Mining

Paper

Thermoplastics

The construction segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.29%, whereas the electronics segment is projected to generate two-fold revenues during 2019 to 2030. The automotive segment held the largest market share of more than 15% in 2021 owing to the extensive use of specialty chemicals in automotive field.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Country Overview

The China and Japan specialty chemicals market is expected to grow extensively during the forecast period owing to the escalating product launches, approvals, and partnerships. The Chinese market for specialty chemicals is projected to cross USD 300 billion by 2027 owing to the rising approvals and adoption rate. Moreover, the Japanese market for specialty chemicals is predicted to grow highest at the rate of 7.60% due to the rising usage of specialty chemicals in infrastructure and construction activities.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the China and Japan specialty chemicals market include KPMG, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Specialty Chemicals Ltd., Wanhua Chemical, Sinopec, Rongsheng Petrochemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N. V., LOTTE Fine Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals Inc. among others.

The major ten players in the China specialty chemicals business market holds approximately 45 to 60% of the total market share, whereas the cumulative market share of Japan specialty chemicals industry accounts for 50 to 60%. These market players are rigorously investing in acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, expansions, to sustain in the market. In October 2021, Clariant Catalyts partnered with Linde Engineering to develop new catalysts for the oxidative dehydrogenation of ethane (ODH-E), an innovative, low-emissions catalytic technology for the production of ethylene.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The China and Japan specialty chemicals market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the China and Japan specialty chemicals market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the China and Japan specialty chemicals market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of medical supplies

: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of medical supplies Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in medical supply products, cost analysis, unit cost analysis

The China and Japan specialty chemicals market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the China and Japan specialty chemicals market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the China and Japan specialty chemicals market during the assessment period?

Which are the types/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the China and Japan specialty chemicals market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the China and Japan specialty chemicals market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the China and Japan specialty chemicals market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the China and Japan specialty chemicals market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the China and Japan specialty chemicals market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

