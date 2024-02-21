Taiwan forecast to see 3 cold waves over 10 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicted three progressively colder fronts will arrive in Taiwan over the next 10 days.

The CWA said daytime temperatures on Wednesday (Feb. 21) in the north and east will range from 28 to 30 C, while central and southern Taiwan could reach 32 to 35 C, reported Storm Media. Despite feeling warm and hot, conditions will be cooler after nightfall, with temperatures dropping to around 18 to 21 C.

The CWA indicated that the prevailing wind direction near Taiwan is from the south, and there is relatively low humidity on Wednesday. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy to clear, with occasional scattered brief showers only in the eastern half of the country and the Hengchun Peninsula.

However, a cold front is expected to arrive Thursday (Feb. 22), and the northeasterly monsoon will strengthen. In the afternoon, the weather in the north and northeast will start to cool down, and atmospheric moisture will increase making localized brief showers likely in the north, east, and Hengchun Peninsula.

On Friday (Feb. 23), conditions will become more humid. Apart from rain in the north and eastern half of the country, scattered showers are also expected in the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan.

From Friday to Sunday (Feb. 25), Taiwan will still be influenced by the northeasterly monsoon. CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi ( 林定宜) said the weather in the north, northeast, and east will be cooler, with high and low temperatures staying below 20 C.

This represents a sudden drop of more than 10 C compared to Wednesday, resulting in a significant temperature difference. Other regions will experience cool temperatures in the morning and evening.

In addition, there will be localized brief rain on the windward side, including the north coast of Keelung, the eastern half of the country, and the Hengchun Peninsula. Brief showers are also expected in areas north of Taoyuan, while other areas will see partly cloudy to clear skies.

Lin said that on Monday (Feb. 26), Taiwan will see the arrival of another cold air mass, with the possibility of reaching the level of a continental cold air mass. Temperatures will further decrease, and the weather in the north and northeast will become colder while other areas will also feel cooler.

On Monday, the north is expected to have a low temperature of 11 C, central Taiwan 14 C, and the south 17 C. Following that, another cold air mass is anticipated, making Tuesday (Feb. 27) even colder.

Temperatures will continue to decrease, with northern Taiwan possibly reaching a low of 9 C, and Taipei City expecting a low temperature of 14 C.

Lin said within the next 10 days, there will be three waves of cold air, causing a staggered decrease in temperatures. He predicted that all of Taiwan would experience a noticeable cooling effect, possibly extending until early March.

However, Lin said uncertainties exist regarding the later stages of the cold air intensity and the moisture conditions, requiring continued observation.