Taipei's night market adventure: A metro guide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Metro Taipei has unveiled a new map highlighting 25 night markets accessible by the city's public transport system, offering a rich tapestry of gastronomic delights that extend late into the night.

In a Wednesday (Feb. 21) press release, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) introduced five selected night markets.

Linjiang Night Market (Red Line) - A mere 10-minute stroll from Exit 4 of the MRT Xinyi-Anhe Station, Linjiang Night Market sits adjacent to Taipei 101, the city's iconic landmark. This market is renowned for its barbecue dishes, xiaolongbao (soup dumplings), iced and hot tangyuan (sweet dumplings), and fried sweet potato balls.

Huaxi Street Night Market (Blue Line) - Located just a 5-minute walk from Exit 1 of the MRT Longshan Temple Station, Huaxi Street Night Market in western Taipei beckons tourists with its offerings of braised pork rice, gua bao (pork belly buns), squid thick soup, and aiyu jelly.

Raohe Street Night Market (Green Line) - Situated near Exit 1, 2, or 5 of the MRT Songshan Station, Raohe Street Night Market is adjacent to the Songshan Ciyou Temple, a popular tourist spot. The market is famous for its snacks, including Michelin-recommended pepper buns, stewed pork ribs with medicinal herbs soup, stinky tofu soup, and more.

Yansan Night Market (Orange Line) - Located around Exit 1A of the MRT Daqiaotou Station, Yansan Night Market is also praised by Michelin guides for its diverse street food options. Must-try dishes include pig's trotter rice, chicken rolls, sticky rice cakes, savory tangyuan, and more.

Neihu 737 Lane Food Street (Brown Line) - Just a short 10-minute walk from the MRT Gangqian Station, Neihu 737 Lane Food Street transforms into a culinary paradise after sunset. Visitors can indulge in meat pies, steamed dumplings, and signature dishes offered by various eateries. Additionally, visitors are invited to take a stroll in the flower-strewn LOHAS Park.

Visitors to these 25 night markets can enjoy special offers by using the Taipei Metro Go (台北捷運GO) mobile app. This app provides a convenient way to explore the diverse and delicious world of Taipei's night markets.



A map highlighting 25 night markets accessible by Metro Taipei. (TRTC image)