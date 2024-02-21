Photo of the Day: Giant rubber ducks battered by strong winds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pair of giant rubber ducks in Kaohsiung were buffeted by level six winds on Wednesday (Feb. 21), with one drifting loose and temporarily losing shape.



Giant rubber duck braves strong winds. (CNA photo)

The rubber ducks were completing the final week of their residency in Kaohsiung from Jan. 27 to Feb. 25, when they encountered sudden, typhoon-level wind gusts. Staff raced to their rescue and carried out repairs, per CTS.

One of the rubber ducks appeared partially deflated as the winds disconnected an electrical cable attached to a blower fan in the rubber duck. The sight caused a few citizens to express concern.



Workers rush to reinflate the giant rubber duck. (CNA photo)

Kaohsiung City Government Tourism Bureau issued a message on Facebook that activities around the rubber ducks would be suspended on Wednesday (Feb. 21). It also said the rubber duck in front of the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center was hit by strong winds, causing an electrical problem and a shift in the anchor position.

The tourism bureau said staff made adjustments to make the original image of the rubber ducks return to normal. It also told nearby ships to keep a safe distance to ensure the safety of onsite operations.



Facebook message suspending peripheral activities on Feb. 21. (Kaohsiung City Government image)