Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Maintenance worker for Taiwan's China Airlines crushed by landing gear

Most serious occupational safety accident for CAL in 5 years

  736
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/21 16:20
File photo of China Airlines aircraft. (China Airlines photo)

File photo of China Airlines aircraft. (China Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A maintenance worker for China Airlines (CAL) was killed while working on the landing gear of an aircraft on Thursday (Feb. 21).

A male maintenance technician was crushed when the landing gear bent upward, reported TVBS. The Taoyuan City Government Labor Inspection Division said the incident occurred around 11:20 a.m., and the air carrier reported the incident at 1:30 p.m. and sent staff to investigate.

This marks the most serious occupational safety accident for CAL in the past five years. Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) confirmed that it had received reports about the incident but did not elaborate on the details.

Taiwan's national air carrier confirmed that a maintenance worker was accidentally injured while performing disassembly operations and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. The airline expressed deep regret and pledged to fully assist the family in handling follow-up matters.

The airline said it had launched an investigation into the case to clarify the cause of the accident.
occupational hazards
China Airlines
CAL
plane accident
aircraft accident
ground crew
maintenance worker
landing gear
worker safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Pilot for Taiwan's national carrier fined for sexually harassing colleagues
Pilot for Taiwan's national carrier fined for sexually harassing colleagues
2024/02/06 12:04
Video shows Kaohsiung man wash windows on 19th-floor without safety harness
Video shows Kaohsiung man wash windows on 19th-floor without safety harness
2024/01/16 17:10
Japan Airlines plane bursts into flames at Tokyo Haneda Airport
Japan Airlines plane bursts into flames at Tokyo Haneda Airport
2024/01/02 17:52
CAL Fukuoka to Taipei flight delayed for day due to 'system abnormality'
CAL Fukuoka to Taipei flight delayed for day due to 'system abnormality'
2023/12/19 10:57
Taiwan CAL flight to Japan diverted over cracked windshield
Taiwan CAL flight to Japan diverted over cracked windshield
2023/12/12 10:11