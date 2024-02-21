Maintenance worker for Taiwan's China Airlines crushed by landing gear

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A maintenance worker for China Airlines (CAL) was killed while working on the landing gear of an aircraft on Thursday (Feb. 21).

A male maintenance technician was crushed when the landing gear bent upward, reported TVBS. The Taoyuan City Government Labor Inspection Division said the incident occurred around 11:20 a.m., and the air carrier reported the incident at 1:30 p.m. and sent staff to investigate.

This marks the most serious occupational safety accident for CAL in the past five years. Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) confirmed that it had received reports about the incident but did not elaborate on the details.

Taiwan's national air carrier confirmed that a maintenance worker was accidentally injured while performing disassembly operations and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. The airline expressed deep regret and pledged to fully assist the family in handling follow-up matters.

The airline said it had launched an investigation into the case to clarify the cause of the accident.