Ukraine updates: Germany's Baerbock vows to hold Putin accountable

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has reaffirmed support for Kyiv ahead of G20 ministers' meeting in Brazil.

"If Putin believes that after two years the world will forget who is responsible for the war in Ukraine and its dramatic global consequences, he is mistaken," Baerbock said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space, rejecting allegations made by the White House.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 21:

Ukraine war has cost Germany over €200 billion — report

The war in Ukraine has cost Germany more than €200 billion ($216.3 billion), according to an economic analysis.

"The economic costs for Germany after two years of war in Ukraine are likely to be significantly higher than €200 billion," the president of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzcher, told the Rheinische Post regional daily on Wednesday.

"Above all, high energy costs have reduced growth in Germany by 2.5%, or €100 billion, in 2022 and by a similar amount in 2023," he said.

Fratzcher said that "escalating geopolitical and geoeconomic conflicts, especially with China" have brought about further costs to Germany.

The head of DIW said that the costs of the war in Ukraine were hitting people with lower incomes especially hard, as they are experiencing "two to three times higher inflation than people with higher incomes."

Putin says Russia doesn't intend to put nuclear weapons in space

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space.

"Our position is quite clear and transparent: we have always been and remain categorically opposed to the deployment of nuclear weapons in space," Putin said. "Just the opposite, we are urging everyone to adhere to all the agreements that exist in this sphere."

The statement came after the White House said that Russia had obtained a "troubling" anti-satellite weapon capability, although the weapon is not operational yet.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said this would violate the international Outer Space Treaty. He did not comment on whether the weapon is nuclear-capable.

The treaty prohibits "nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction" in orbit or the stationing of "weapons in outer space in any other manner." It has been signed by 130 countries, including Russia.

Putin said that Russia has only developed space capabilities that other countries, including the US, already have. "And they know it," Putin declared.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said: "We haven't deployed any nuclear weapons in space or any elements of them to use against satellites or to create fields where satellites can't work efficiently."

Shoigu suggested that the White House made the accusations in order to spur Congress to support Ukraine aid and to pressure Moscow into reentering nuclear arms control talks.

Putin said he could enter future talks with the US, but that this was conditional on Washington not aiming for Russia's "strategic defeat."

"The US and the West, for one thing, are calling for Russia's strategic defeat, while, on the other hand, they would like to have a dialogue on strategic stability, pretending that those things aren't connected," he said. "It won't work."

Germany's Baerbock says world won't forget who is responsible for Ukraine war

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the world will hold Putin accountable as the war nears its second anniversary.

She made the comments shortly before departing for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"If Putin believes that after two years the world will forget who is responsible for the war in Ukraine and its dramatic global consequences, he is mistaken," Baerbock said.

"We will never abandon the basic principles of the United Nations and will stand firmly by Ukraine — for as long as necessary and until its people can live in peace and freedom again," she said.

"With our humanity and commitment to international law we push back against the ruthlessness of actors such as the Russian government, who are only interested in the right of the strongest," Baerbock said.

She added that the whole world will benefit if states stick to the rules-based international order.

Baerbock said the G20 was founded in the belief "that joint solutions are possible if we stand together and join forces" and called for "finally dusting off old, entrenched structures and making our international institutions fit for a world in upheaval."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to attend the G20 meeting.

sdi/ab (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)