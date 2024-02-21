Medical Device Market Charting Success Future-Proofing Your Business Through Comprehensive Market Analysis | 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Medical Device Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Medical Device Market held a market value of USD 434.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 625.3 billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The market volume for medical devices in 2021 is subjected to be 66,499,150.5 thousand units.

The increase in chronic diseases, such as, arthritis, liver inflammation, cancer, renal diseases, diabetes chronic pain, sciatica, and other nervous disorders boost the demand for medical devices. For instance, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and this statistic is projected to nearly double to 134 million by 2025, provided the current unhealthy dietary trends continue. In addition to that, the International Diabetes Federation states that the number of diabetic populations worldwide was 463 million in 2019. Thus, such high statistics aid in the market growth of the medical devices.

On the other hand, the high cost of medical devices is estimated to restrict the market growth to a certain extent. Moreover, the reimbursement concerns associated with medical device industry and stringent regulations curb the market growth of the medical devices.

Growth Influencers:

Surging Incidence of Chronic Diseases

The increasing incidence and prevalence rates of chronic diseases such as, diabetes, chronic liver diseases, kidney failure, and other lifestyle illnesses such as, obesity, fuel the preference for diagnostic and other clinical tests. According to the statistics published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of adults with diagnosed liver disease was 4.5 million in the US in 2018. The increase in diagnostic examinations fuel the growth rate of the medical devices market.

Emergence of New and Hassle-Free Home Monitoring Medical Devices

The advent of innovative home monitoring medical devices, such as, oximeter, heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, among others, is letting patients, as well as healthcare providers, remotely monitor vital signs. For instance, in March 2021, Dozee, launched Dozee Pro, a contactless vitals monitor. This device features an AI powered triaging system that converts any bed into a step-down ICU in less than two minutes. The rising product launches of such medical devices aid in the increased growth of the medical devices market.

Increasing Geriatric Population:

The rising elderly population across different countries indirectly rises the usage of medical devices for different vital functions. For instance, in India, geriatric population is predicted to be 193.8 million in 2031 including 92.9 million elderly males and 100.9 million elderly females. Such high statistics point towards the high usage of medical devices in high population countries, such as, India, China among others.

Segments Overview:

The global medical device market is segmented into product, application, and end user.

By Product,

o Diagnostic Devices

Electrodiagnostic Devices

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Electrocardiographs

Scintigraphy Apparatus

Other Electrodiagnostic Devices

Radiation Devices

CT Scanners

Other Medical X-ray Apparatus

Imaging Parts & Accessories

Contrast Media

X-ray Tubes

Medical X-ray Film

Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

o Consumables

Syringes, Needles & Catheters

Syringes (with/without needles)

Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures

Others

Bandages & Dressings

Adhesive Medical Dressings

Non-adhesive Medical Dressing

Suturing Materials

Other Consumables

Surgical Gloves

Ostomy Products

Blood-Grouping Reagents

First-aid Boxes & Kits

Patient Aids Portable Aids

Hearing Aids

Pacemakers

Therapeutic Applications

Therapeutic Respiration Devices

Mechano-Therapy Devices

Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)

o Orthopedics and Prosthetics

Fixation Devices

Artificial Joints

Other Artificial Body Parts

o Dental Products

Dental Instrument and Supplies

Dental Instruments

Dental Cements

Teeth and Other Fittings

Dental Capital Equipment

Dental Drills

Dental Chairs

Dental X-Rays

o Patient Monitoring Devices

o Other Medical Device Categories

Ophthalmic Instruments

Hospital Furniture

Wheelchairs

Medical & Surgical Sterilizers

Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus

Other Instruments & Appliances

The diagnostic devices segment value is estimated to cross USD 120 billion in 2027. Based on electrodiagnostic devices, the scintigraphy apparatus segment is projected to grow at the rate of 7.6%. The radiation devices segment volume is anticipated to cross 2600 thousand units in 2026. The consumables segment value is predicted to hit 82,193,104.2 units in 2027. The patient aids segment is expected to grow at a steady rate of 5.7%. moreover, the orthopedics and prosthetics segment value is likely to cross USD 60 billion in 2025 owing to the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries all around the world.

By Application,

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmic

Respiratory

Urology & Gynecology

General and Plastic Surgery

Dental

Diabetic Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

General Hospital and Healthcare

Ear, Nose and Throat

Neurology

Other applications

The cardiology segment held the largest share of nearly 19% owing to increasing incidence rates of heart diseases. Moreover, the respiratory segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3%. The neurology segment volume is anticipated to cross 4000 units by 2027.

By End User

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Clinics

Household

Other End Users

The hospitals and surgical centers segment held the largest share during the base year owing to the rise in use of medical devices in surgeries in these settings. In addition to that, the household segment is estimated to grow at a rate of 7.7% due to the increased adoption of remote monitoring devices.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global medical device market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing medical device innovations in the US and Canada. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing in the overall medical device industry. The European region is predicted to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising product launches. The Middle East and Africa region is growing due to the increasing demand for cutting-edge advancements in medical devices.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global medical device market include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Covidien plc, Cryolife Inc., Danaher, Depuy Synthes, Endologix, Inc., Essilor International SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, GE Healthcare, Getinge Ab, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew PLC, Smiths Medical, St. Jude Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Zimmer Holdings Inc., among others.

The prominent fifteen players in the market hold approximately 43.60% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Stryker, one of the leading Medical technology company, completed the acquisition of US-based medical device company Gauss Surgical.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global medical device market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global medical device market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global medical device market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of medical devices

: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of medical devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components of medical devices, cost analysis of medical devices, unit cost analysis of medical devices,

The global medical device market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global medical device market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global medical device market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global medical device market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global medical device market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global medical device market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global medical device market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global medical device market?

Which are the worldwide medical device databases?

Who are the top medical device manufacturers in the global medical device market?

What is the cost of advanced medical devices in the global medical device market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

