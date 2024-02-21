Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Navigating the New Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Intelligence | Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, Aptinyx

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market held a market value of USD 1,613.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,373.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the projected period. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy is a side effect caused by antineoplastic agent. It is one of the most frequent side effects and is a mostly sensory neuropathy which might be accompanied by autonomic and motor changes of varying duration and intensity. Growing prevalence of cancer along with increasing cases of CIPN is anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements coupled with rising demand for cost-efficient therapeutics is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, adverse effects related to cancer treatment are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The overall impact of COVID-19 is neutral as the after effects of chemotherapy can be very severe and adoption of telehealth solutions made it possible for patients to consult their doctors and start their treatment.

Growth Influencers:

Growing prevalence of cancer along with increasing cases of CIPN

Prevalence of cancer is rising globally, which is also leading to growing cases of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of 2020, approximately 1,806,590 new cancer cases were expected to be diagnosed in the United States. Furthermore, according to American Cancer Society, in 2021, about 1.9 million cancer cases were estimated to be diagnosed and 608,570 people were expected to die in the United States. These rising number of cancer cases are leading to high adoption of various treatment options of cancer. These treatment options include chemotherapy as well.

Segments Overview:

The Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is segmented the type and application.

By Type,

Calcium Channel A2-Delta Ligands

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

The calcium channel A2-delta ligands segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 34.7% owing to high adoption of calcium channel A2-delta ligands for the treatment of CIPN. The opioids segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of around 6.7% owing to the growing number of research activities by market players for the development of opioids.

By Application,

Platinum Agents

Taxanes

Vinca Alkaloids

Others

The platinum agents segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 33.7% and is expected to surpass a market value of USD 667.7 million by 2024. The taxanes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% owing to high usage of taxanes for breast cancer induced CIPN.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36.2% owing to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. The region is expected to cross a market value of USD 640.7 million by 2022. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.8% owing to the growing R&D activities in the region. The Europe region is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 548.4 million by 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global & U.S. Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market include Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp, Aptinyx Inc., Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, MAKScientific LLC, Metys Pharmaceuticals AG, Nemus Bioscience Inc., PledPharma, Sova Pharmaceuticals Inc., DermaXon LLC, Kineta Inc., PeriphaGen, Apexian Pharma, and WinSanTor, among others.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2019, Solasia Pharma KK, the Asian partner of PledPharma AB signed a licensing agreement with Maruho Co Ltd, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company for commercialization of PledOx for treatment of CIPN in Japan.

