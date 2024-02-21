Dermatoscope Market Metamorphosis A Comprehensive Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business | Dermlite, Heine, Dino Lite, Canfield Scientific

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Dermatoscope Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Dermatoscope Market held a market value of USD 117.5 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 233.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2017 to 2027. Approximately 146,674 units of dermatoscopes were sold in 2020. Dermatoscopes are hand-held visual aid device that help physicians for examination and diagnosis of skin lesions and diseases, such as melanoma. The device is also useful for examining hair, nails, and scalp. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of melanoma cancer coupled with growth in research & development activities as well as findings for research areas. Furthermore, technological advancements are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high cost associated with the treatment of cancer and availability of alternatives such as SPECT and PET are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, reimbursement uncertainties & issues along with stringent regulatory policies are expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of melanoma cancer

The prevalence of cancer is increasing rapidly. According to the American Cancer Society, as of January 2021, around 106,110 new cases of melanoma are diagnosed in America every year and 7,180 people die suffering from melanoma every year. The source also stated that melanoma accounted for 1% of all skin cancers. However, it causes majority of skin cancer deaths. Hence, the growing prevalence of melanoma cancers is anticipated to boost market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global dermatoscope market is segmented into type and application.

By Type,

Traditional Dermatoscope

Digital Dermatoscope

The digital dermatoscope is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 12.4% owing to growing technological advancements in the segment. The traditional dermatoscope segment is expected to surpass a market volume of about 79,000 units by 2025.

By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The clinics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 61% owing to the easy availability of technologically advanced products in the clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% owing to growing number of hospitals globally.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global dermatoscope market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The European region accounted for the largest market share of more than 36.9% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 12.6% owing to growing adoption of technologically advanced products in the region. North America and South America regions are also anticipated to witness significant growth rated during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global dermatoscope market include Dermlite, Heine, Dino Lite, Canfield Scientific, WelchAllyn, AMD Global, KaWe, FotoFinder, Caliber I.D., Firefly Global, and Metaoptima, among others. The cumulative market share of the eleven major players is near about 57.5%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Vectra WB180 delivered the 3D whole-body imaging at Mount Sinais new melanoma and skin cancer center.

The global Dermatoscope market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Dermatoscope market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Dermatoscope market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

