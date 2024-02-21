Molecular FISH Testing Market Navigating Change A Comprehensive Guide to Future-Proofing Your Business | Oxford Gene Technologies, Life Science Technologies

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Molecular FISH Testing Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Molecular FISH Testing Market held a market value of USD 609.6Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 978.6 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2027. Molecular FISH testing or Fluorescence in situ hybridization is a technique used in the laboratory for the detection and location of a particular DNA sequence on a chromosome. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities & cancers and the growing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics. Furthermore, the high cost of probes and risk of contamination is estimated to hinder the market growth.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers

The prevalence of cancer, as well as genomic abnormalities, is increasing rapidly. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancers were expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2020. As per the same source, about 606,520 people were estimated to die suffering from the disease. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as of October 2020, in the United States, one out of every 33 babies is affected by a birth defect. Therefore, the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers is anticipated to boost market growth.

Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics

Molecular based cytogenetics consists of all aspects of chromosome biology and the application of molecular cytogenetic techniques in all fields of medicine and biology, including functional and structural organization of the nucleus & chromosome, evolution & expression, genome variation, and chromosome abnormalities, among others. Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics includes the rising adoption of molecular FISH testing, hence fueling the market growth.?

Segments Overview:

The global molecular FISH testing market is segmented into technology, probe type, cellular stains, application, and end-user.

By Technology,

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Immuno FISH

Cryo FISH

Other FISH

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

The Cryo FISH segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159owing to its high preference over other technologies. In addition, the Q FISH segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of about 8.6% during the forecast period.

By Probe Type,

Locus Specific

Centromeric Repeats

Whole Chromosome

The whole chromosome segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for whole chromosome FISH testing. The centromeric repeats segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the projected period.

By Cellular Stains,

DAPI (4,6 diamidino 2 phenylindole)

Acridine Orange

Others

The acridine orange segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of about USD 141 million by 2027 owing to increasing usage for molecular FISH testing as compared to other cellular stains.

By Application

Cancer Research

o Lung

o Breast

o Bladder

o Hematological

o Gastric

o Prostrate

o Cervical

o Other

Genetic Diseases

Other

The cancer research segment held the largest market share of around 50% owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and growing research activities for the development of better diagnostic and treatment options for cancer. Within the cancer research segment, the prostate cancer segment witnessed a growth rate of more than 9% owing to rising incidences of prostate cancer. Furthermore, the genetic diseases segment is anticipated to hit a market value of USD 238.3 million by 2024 due to the growing number of genetic disorders cases globally.

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

By End-User

Research

Clinical

Companion diagnostics

The clinical segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing usage of molecular FISH testing for clinical applications. The companion diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global molecular FISH testing market include Oxford Gene Technologies, Life Science Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Corporation, Biosearch Technologies Inc., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Intertek Group plc, Abbott Laboratories, Creative Biolabs, Inc, ARUP Laboratories, Cepheid, MedGenome, GeneDx, and Gene Technologies, among others.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

The cumulative market share of the seven major players is near about 70%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, OGT announced the expansion of support activities in collaboration with CytoCell University. This initiative partner with scientists for providing expert and innovative training on the fundamentals of FISH.

Regional Overview

By region, the global molecular FISH testing market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing focus on the development of personalized medicine for diseases such as genetic disorders and cancer. The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share due to increasing research activities in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 9%. The Middle East & Africa and South America region are also expected to grow at significant rates.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

The global Molecular FISH Testing market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Molecular FISH Testing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Molecular FISH Testing market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Molecular FISH Testing market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS159

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Automotive keyless entry systems market

5G chipsets market

Space power electronics Markets

Data centre UPS markets

Lithium niobate modulators Markets