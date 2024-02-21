North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market CAGR of 16.5%, Dynamics Demystified Future-Proofing Your Business for Tomorrow

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The North American Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market held a market value of USD 1,356.3 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,828.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The blood left in the umbilical cord after birth is the cord blood. This blood contains stem cells that have exceptional abilities to grow into different types of cells, such as blood cells, bone marrow cells, and brain cells, among others. These can be used for the treatment of many chronic diseases. The increasing demand for genetic testing, fertility, and reproduction-assisted services is likely to boost market growth. Moreover, rising spending capacity and suitable payment plans are expected to drive market growth.

In October 2020, the National Center for Biotechnology Information published a study, where a 72-year-old critically ill COVID-19 patient was administered 5-time intravenous infusions of umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (UCB-MSCs). It was found that UCB-MSC therapy might have a certain positive effect in the treatment of critically COVID-19 patients, by delaying the deterioration of the disease and improving renal and respiratory function. Such studies led to the initiation of various researches, hence positively impacting the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for genetic testing, fertility, and reproduction assisted services

Infertility coupled with genetic issues and other reproduction-related issues creates a vast impact on the psychosocial wellbeing of the affected people, hence leading to poor life quality. According to an MDPI report published in June 2021, approximately 15% of people globally are affected by infertility issues. Around 80% of these couples are helped by the assisted reproduction technology (ART) to conceive. However, some couples cannot conceive even after ART. To help these couples, stem cells are emerging as promising alternative therapeutics in translational research of regenerative medicine. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth.

Rising spending capacity and suitable payment plans

The disposable income of people is rising; hence they are adopting expensive services such as umbilical cord blood storage, which is boosting the market growth. According to Trading Economics, as of May 2021, the personal disposable income in the U.S. was USD 17,955.40. Furthermore, market players are also coming up with suitable payment plans, which are increasing the demand in the market, hence fuelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market is segmented into storage services, therapeutics, and application.

By Storage Services

• Private Cord Blood Banks

• Public Cord Blood Banks

• Hybrid Cord Blood Banks

The private cord blood banks segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high preference towards private cord blood banks for storing umbilical cord blood. The hybrid cord blood banks segment is estimated to demonstrate significant growth during the forecast period.

By Therapeutics

• Cancer

• Diabetes

• Blood Diseases

• Immune Disorders

• Metabolic Disorders

• Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome

• Other Disease

The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share due to increasing research activities for using umbilical cord blood for the treatment of diabetes. The cancer segment is expected to show significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for better treatment options.

By Application

• Transplant Medicine

• Regenerative Medicine

The regenerative medicine segment is likely to account for the largest market share owing to the growing applications of umbilical cord blood for regenerative medicinal purposes. Also, the transplant medicine segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the North American Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. region accounted for the largest market share owing to the presence of major key players in the country. The market in Canada and Mexico is expected to grow at significant growth rates owing to the rising adoption of stem cell umbilical cord blood storage services in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market include Advanced Cell Technology, Americord Registry Esperite, Athersys, California Stem Cell, CBR Systems, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cord Blood America, Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Cell International, Cryoviva India, Sangamo Therapeutics, Esperite, Excell Thera, Gamida Cell, Geron Corporation, LifeCellInternational, Medipost, Magenta Therapeutics, Mesoblast Limited, Neostem, Cryo-Save, Opexa Therapeutics, Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Smart Cells International Ltd., Tacitus, SinoBiological, Stem cell Technologies, Teva Pharmaceuticals, ViaCord, Vita34 AG, NextGen, CSG-BIO, Fate Therapeutics, Inc., and Celaid Therapeutics Inc., among others.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Americord strengthened its medical and scientific advisory board by adding multiple industry experts in a strategic push for expanding its ongoing research and development efforts.

Table of Content

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market report answers questions such as:

• What is the market size and forecast of the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market during the assessment period?

• Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

• What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

• What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

• What is the market share of the leading players in the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

• What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

