No current plans for military to help Coast Guard with Taiwan maritime affairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military refrains from intervening in coast guard affairs, Colonel Lee Chang-fu (李昌富), deputy director of Taiwan’s joint military operations planning, said at a press conference Wednesday (Feb. 21).

Following the speedboat incident on Feb. 14 and the Taiwanese tour boat incident on Monday (Feb. 19), Lee said the Coast Guard Administration is handling all relevant affairs under the law, CNA reported.

Taiwan’s outlying island defense commands and Navy have been requested to incorporate such potential conflict scenarios and response measures into their routine drills, but Lee said the military follows a principle of no direct intervention and non-escalation. If the Coast Guard requires assistance, the military is ready to provide support, the official said.

Lee said there has been no increase in troops stationed on the outlying islands, but drills have been intensified in response to potential scenarios similar to the two recent ones. Defense ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang (孫立方) added that outlying island soldiers conduct exercises and make preparations based on different situations, aiming to effectively handle emergencies and ensure national security.