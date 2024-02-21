Controversial art at 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival sparks cultural debate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Works featuring local deities in the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival have caused a stir for their ghoulish aesthetics.

The controversy surrounded a piece titled “Blessings from Deities for the Year of the Dragon,” which features life-size lanterns of celestial beings in Ximending. Despite being a folk art form, the design has raised eyebrows for its eerie appearance.

Some have mocked the display, suggesting that it would be more fitting for the Ghost Festival, which is observed on the fifteenth day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar when people pay homage to their deceased ancestors.

The unexpected debate has led to an influx of requests from funeral businesses for similar lanterns, citing parallels between the artwork and Zhizha (紙紮), a type of paper art involving offerings in traditional funerals.

Responding to criticism, Hsien Tai Crafts Studio (先泰工藝社), the studio behind the work, explained on Facebook that the debate stems from a profound misconception. They clarified that the unique papercraft is not solely associated with the underworld but is also commonly seen in traditional temple festivities in central and southern Taiwan.

Master Chou (周), one of the creators, noted that the misunderstanding could be due to a lack of exposure to such folk elements in Taipei. He emphasized the importance of preserving customs that are at risk of being lost in modern times, per UDN.

Despite the controversy, Hsien Tai Crafts Studio has showcased its artistry, recently unveiling another figure lantern for the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Tainan. This new work depicted Chen Shou-niang (陳守娘), a legendary figure from the Qing Dynasty who died an unjust death.



Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an poses with a lantern titled “Blessings from Deities for the Year of the Dragon” at the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. (Facebook, Chiang Wan-an photo)



A lantern titled “Blessings from Deities for the Year of the Dragon” at the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. (Facebook, Hsien Tai Crafts Studio)



A lantern by Hsien Tai Crafts Studio at 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. (Facebook, Hsien Tai Crafts Studio photo)



A lantern by Hsien Tai Crafts Studio at 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. (Facebook, Hsien Tai Crafts Studio photo)



A lantern depicting Chen Shou-niang, a legendary figure from the Qing Dynasty who died an unjust death. (Facebook, Hsien Tai Crafts Studio)



A lantern depicting Chen Shou-niang, a legendary figure from the Qing Dynasty who died an unjust death. (Facebook, Hsien Tai Crafts Studio)