Taiwan FDA joins international medicine alliance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has joined an international medical alliance as an associate member, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (Feb. 21).

The International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) approved the FDA's status and listed it as an associate member on its website. The move showed that Taiwan’s regulatory environment for drugs and medicine was receiving international acclaim due to its professionalism, realism, and contributions, according to MOFA.

The ministry said it would continue to cooperate with the FDA to promote its participation in the ICMRA while making sure the country’s legislation corresponded to international standards.

The organization has 24 full members and 15 associate members, including Taiwan’s FDA. It was founded in 2013 by eight medicine regulatory authorities to jointly solve health challenges.