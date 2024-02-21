Cancer Pain Market Targeting Trends How to Identify and Reach Your Audience with Market Segmentation

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Cancer Pain Market“. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Global Cancer Pain Market accounted for a market size of USD 6,716.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9,951.2 Million by 2030, at a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The global cancer pain market is expected to grow owing to various factors such as the niche penetration of healthcare facilities for cancer diagnostics coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure & government support worldwide. Furthermore, growing prevalence of cancer pain is also estimated to boost the market growth. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of December 2021, around 20-50% cancer patients suffer from pain. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 15.5 million cancer survivors (those who have had a cancer diagnosis) were alive in the United States in 2016, with that figure predicted to rise to over 20 million by 2026. Despite the driving factors, accessibility to facilities and high cost of treatment are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide

With the growing prevalence of cancer, the awareness for the disease as well as the associated pain is also increasing. This is also leading to the rising healthcare expenditure for diagnosis and treatment of the cancer associated pain. According to the OECD, the preliminary estimates of healthcare spending for a group of 16 OECD countries jumped to about 9.9% of GDP in 2020. Therefore, the rising healthcare expenditure and government support worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global cancer pain market is segmented the drug type and disease indication.

By Drug Type,

Opioids/ Narcotics

o Hydromorphone (Dilaudid)

o Morphine (Kadian, M-Eslon Others)

o Codeine

o Oxycodone

o Tramadol

o Fentanyl

o Others

Non-Opioids

o Acetaminophen

o Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Nerve Blocks

The opioids/narcotics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of approximately 75% owing to the growing prevalence of cancer pain and the growing product pipeline. Within this segment, the codeine sub-segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5%. This is because codeine is required in less amount as compared to the other opioids. In addition, the non-opioids segment is estimated to account for a market opportunity of around USD 482.7 million during 2022 to 2030. Within this segment, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 1,000 million by 2022. This is because of the low cost as well as easy availability of these drugs.

By Disease Indication,

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancer

Others

The breast cancer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period and is also estimated to account for the largest market share of around 16% in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. As per the same source, about 685,000 deaths occurred globally in 2020, due to breast cancer. On the other hand, the colorectal cancer segment accounted for the lowest revenue of USD 549.5 million by 2030.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Cancer pain market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 42% in 2021. This amounted to a market size of USD 2,834.8 million. This is owing to the growing incidence rate of cancer and presence of various market players in the region. In the U.S. around 1,194 people below the age of 20 years were suffering from cancer pain in 2021. Total number of people suffering from cancer pain in 2021 in the country was 1,16,182. Also, this number was expected to reach 1,743 people below the age of 20 and 1,59,889 total population suffering from cancer pain by 2030.

Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period owing to the easy availability of pain therapeutics, growing geriatric population, and rising awareness of cancer.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global cancer pain market include Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 4 major players is near about 35%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Pfizer collaborated with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) for creating cloud-based solutions for improving the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medicines for clinical trials testing. The company enhanced the company?s position in the market.

Marketed and Emerging Drugs

There are many marketed drugs in the market by various companies. For instance, ULTRAM (tramadol hydrochloride) by Janssen Ortho, LLC; Hydromorphone Hydrochrloride by Janssen Korea, Ltd, Oxycodone by Taiwan Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Lazanda (Fentanyl) by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Many market players are also investing in various research and development activities for development of more effective drugs for the treatment of cancer pain. Some of the emerging drugs include Morphine sulfate by Tetra Biopharma/Cognitive Research Corporatio, Resiniferatoxin by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Pregabalin by Institut Cancerologie de l’Ouest/Gr?nenthal GmbH. Sorrento?s resiniferatoxin received FDA clearance for proceeding with its Phase 2 clinical study for using epidural resiniferatoxin for treatment of intractable pain associated with advanced cancer.

