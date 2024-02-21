Japan Breathalyzers Market Segmentation Symphony Harmonizing Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market | BACtrack, Inc., Advanced Safety Devices

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Japan Breathalyzers Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Japan Breathalyzers Market held a market value of USD 40.7 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 91 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 9.3% over the projected period. Approximately 943.7 thousand units were sold in Japan in 2021. Breathalyzers are devices used for determining the blood alcohol content or for detection of viruses or diseases using breath samples. The market is majorly driven by the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption. Furthermore, strict drunk driving laws coupled with high prevalence of asthma, tuberculosis & COVID-19, are also estimated to boost the market growth.

However, inconsistency of accuracy and lack of hygiene are expected to negatively impact the market growth. Moreover, high cost of breathalyzers are also likely to act as a restraining factor to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption

The number of road accident cases is increasing rapidly and one of the major reasons for these accidents is rising alcohol consumption. According to a report published by OECD, in 2019, around 193 people were killed owing to alcohol-related crashes, i.e. 4.9% of all road deaths. 0.8% of all the crashes were because of the driver being under alcohol influence. Hence, the increasing number of road accidents due to rising alcohol consumption is expected to fuel the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Breathalyzers market is segmented into technology, design, application, and end user.

By Technology,

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology

Infrared Spectroscopy

Others

The infrared spectroscopy segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.9% over the projected period owing to the various technological advancements in the field of spectroscopy. The fuel cell technology segment is expected to surpass a market volume of around 10 million units by 2028 owing to the various advantages of this technology.

By Design,

Portable

Fixed

Wearable

The portable segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 85% owing to its high usage by police for carrying out breath tests for checking the presence of alcohol in the body. The wearable segment is expected to witness a growth rate of around 10.2% in terms of volume.

By Application,

Alcohol Detection

Drug Abuse Detection

Medical Applications

The medical applications segment’s market size is expected to account for approximately 46% of the alcohol detection?s market size in 2021 and this is expected to reach around 53% in 2030. Alcohol detection segment is estimated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of breathalyzers for alcohol detection.

By End User,

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

The law enforcement agencies segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising use of infrared spectroscopy enabled breathalyzers in law enforcement agencies. The individuals segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the rising awareness regarding the various medical applications of breathalyzers.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Breathalyzers Market include Tokai Denshi Phils Inc, BACtrack, Inc., Advanced Safety Devices, AK GlobalTech Corporation, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation, Alcolizer Technology Pty Ltd., Alcopro, Inc., Guth Laboratories, Inc., Intoximeter, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Lion Laboratories Ltd., MPD, Inc., Pas Systems International, and Other Prominent Players.

The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 63%. These key players are involved in collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in September 2018, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation launched the WipeAlyser, a portable optical reader for DrugWipe, an oral fluid drug screening tester. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio.

The Japan Breathalyzers market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Japan Breathalyzers market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The Japan Breathalyzers market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Japan & Global Breathalyzers Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Japan Breathalyzers Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Japan Breathalyzers Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry's scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market's competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players' revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

