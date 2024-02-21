Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Strategic Segmentation Navigating the Journey to Identify and Target Your Audience

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market held a market value of USD 1,081.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,967.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2022 to 2030. Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) are devices used for monitoring blood glucose continuously. The market is expected to be driven by the increased awareness among people towards monitoring and preventive health. Furthermore, surge in diabetic population are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, inaccurate and expensive systems are also expected to hinder the market growth. Also, inadequate reimbursement facilities are anticipated to act as a barrier for the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Surge in diabetic population

Increasing prevalence of diabetes is also leading to surge in the diabetic population, which is boosting the market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as of November 2019, around 88 million adults in South East Asia region were suffering from diabetes. This number was estimated to reach about 153 million by 2045. Therefore, surge in the diabetic population is expected to boost the demand for continuous glucose monitors, hence fuelling the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is segmented into component, demographics, and end user.

By Component,

Sensors

Transmitters and Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Others

The sensors segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 44% owing to the increasing technological advancements. The transmitters and receivers segment is expected to account for the second largest market share. They are the most durable component of the CGM device, which contributes to its market growth.

By Demographics,

Child Population (<14 Years)

Adult Population (>14 Years)

The adult population segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 12.49% over the projected period owing to high incidence rate of diabetes in adult population as compared to the child population.

By End User,

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

The ICUs segment is expected to account for approximately 45% of the home healthcare segments market size in 2021 and this share is expected to reach 41% in 2030. The home healthcare segment is estimated to witness significant growth owing to growing adoption of CGM devices in homes.

Country Overview

By country, the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, ASEAN, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. ASEAN is further classified into Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia.

China segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 36.2% owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes in China. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as of November 2019, there are around 114 million cases of diabetes in China.

On the other hand, India is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 13.35% during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption technologically advanced products in the country for management of diabetes and other such chronic diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market include Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Other prominent players. The cumulative market share of the nine major players is over 78%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Abbott received the U.S. FDA approval for the Freestyle Libre 2 iOS application, which is compatible with iPhones. This provided a comprehensive digital offering for its FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system.

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

