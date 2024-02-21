United States & Japan Medical Device Market Segmentation Synergy Strategies for Identifying and Targeting Your Market Effectively

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the “United States & Japan Medical Device Market ”. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study.

The United States & Japan Medical Device Market held a market value of USD 208.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 282.11 Billion by the year 2027. Japans medical device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2022 to 2027. Around 8,33,568 thousand units of medical device were sold in 2021. Medical devices are any devices which are used for medical purposes. These may include diagnostic devices, treatment devices, and monitoring devices, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing emphasis of healthcare organizations for early diagnosis as well as treatment of these diseases.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

Furthermore, rising number of players investing in the medical device industry for bringing technologically advanced products in the market is also anticipated to fuel the market growth. For instance, in fiscal year 2021 Medtronic invested 34.8% of its net sales for research and development to launch new products in the market. Similarly, Stryker invested around USD 984 million on R&D. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure is also estimated to boost the market growth.

Current trends in the United States and Japan medical device market include convergence of medical devices, internet of medical things, robotics, blockchain, and 3D manufacturing, among others. Despite the driving factors, stringent regulatory environment are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the market is capital intensive which further poses as a threat to the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The United States & Japan medical device market is segmented based on product.

By Product,

Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Electrocardiographs

Scintigraphy Apparatus

Other Electrodiagnostic Devices

o Radiation Devices

CT Scanners

Other Medical X-ray Apparatus

o Imaging Parts & Accessories

Contrast Media

X-ray Tubes

Medical X-ray Film

Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

Consumables

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters

Syringes (with/without needles)

Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures

Others

o Bandages & Dressings

Adhesive Medical Dressings

Non-adhesive Medical Dressing

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables

Surgical Gloves

Ostomy Products

Blood-Grouping Reagents

First-aid Boxes & Kits

Patient Aids

o Portable Aids

Hearing Aids

Pacemakers

o Therapeutic Applications

Therapeutic Respiration Devices

Mechano-Therapy Devices

Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)

Orthopedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

Dental Products

o Dental Instrument and Supplies

Dental Instruments

Dental Cements

Teeth and Other Fittings

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

o Dental Capital Equipment

Dental Drills

Dental Chairs

Dental X-Rays

Patient Monitoring Devices

Trauma Devices

o Solid Screws

o Cannulated Screws

o Plates

o Pins

o Rods

o Anchors

o Guides

o Intramedullary (IM) Nails

o Plating System

o Graft cage long bone

o Radial Head Replacement System

o Others

Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilizers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

Diagnostic devices are used to diagnose a disease or any health problem in order to find a cure for the problem. In the United States, the diagnostic devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% owing to the growing prevalence of chronic devices and rising adoption of technologically advanced devices for better diagnosis of various diseases. According to the Development Bank of Japan, as of October 2018, the production scale of image diagnosis system in Japan was USD 2,790.12 million. Within the imaging parts and accessories, the contrast media segments market size in the U.S. was estimated to be USD 5.38 billion by 2027.

Within the consumables segment, the syringes (with/without needles) segments market volume size in Japan was anticipated to hit around 997 thousand units by 2027. This is owing to the high usage of syringes for delivering medications as well as for collection of samples for diagnosis purposes. Furthermore, the patient aids segment is estimated to grow owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, among others.

Rising incidence rate of orthopaedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and elbow pain, among others is expected to contribute to the growth of the orthopaedics and prosthetics segment. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. were suffering from arthritis in 2020. Within this segment, the artificial joints subsegment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% in Japan.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

The dental products segment is estimated to grow owing to the rising awareness regarding dental health. Similarly, the patient monitoring devices segment is anticipated to grow owing to the rising adoption of health monitoring devices at homes. The trauma devices segment is expected to grow owing to the various technological advancements. The rods sub segment is estimated to account for a market size of USD 0.10 billion by 2027.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the United States medical device market is expected to grow owing to the presence of many major players in the country. These players include Stryker, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), among others.

Japan is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of technological advanced products in the country. Also, rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is also expected to boost the market growth.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

The United States & Japan medical device market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The United States & Japan medical device market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the United States & Japan medical device Market?

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the United States & Japan medical device Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the United States & Japan medical device Market?

Report Components:

Market Overview: This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview.

This section encapsulates the current market scenario and the industry’s scope. A comprehensive segmental analysis is detailed, covering major segments such as product types, applications, and regions. Revenue and sales forecasts are also a part of this overview. Competitive Landscape: Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Shedding light on the market’s competitive landscape, this segment delivers a detailed manufacturer analysis, providing insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses significant mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments. Regional Analysis : Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations.

: Offering an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this section also delves into the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other essential estimations. Company Profiles: This section furnishes strategic business data about key firms operating within the Market landscape. It encompasses product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS219

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com