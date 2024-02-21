Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Foxconn celebrates 50th anniversary with gala dinner in Taipei

Foxconn founder Terry Gou attends event thanking international IT partners

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/21 12:24
Foxconn founder Terry Gou presides over gala dinner. (Foxconn photo)

Foxconn founder Terry Gou presides over gala dinner. (Foxconn photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn held a 50th-anniversary gala dinner at Taipei's Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Wednesday (Feb. 20).

The event kicked off with a video highlighting the themes "Gratitude, Innovation, and the Future." Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) then welcomed the 500 assembled guests, which included many international technology leaders, business partners, and government officials.

Gou expressed his gratitude for the support of customers, shareholders, and millions of Foxconn employees over the past 50 years. He said the company has successfully changed the lives of millions of colleagues as well as communities, as this was his proudest achievement, per RTI.

“The Foxconn model has now become the foundation of the manufacturing platform that cultivates local talents and supports the local economy. It has also created a new localized manufacturing ecosystem," said Gou.

Later, Foxconn Group Chair Young Liu (劉揚偉) said, "Whether you are a partner or a supplier, everyone here tonight is a friend of Foxconn, and this gala dinner is held for our friends. Liu also thanked all customers and partners for their support for 50 years and said the company’s employees are the foundation of Foxconn’s success.

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a pre-recorded video message expressed blessings for Foxconn’s 50th anniversary. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) also appeared via video, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also shared a video message detailing the close cooperative relationship between the two companies over the past 30 years.

High-profile attendees included Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, Apple Senior Vice President of Operations Sabih Khan, ARM Holdings CEO Rene Haas, and Softbank CEO Son Masayoshi. The dinner was also attended by representatives from international partners such as HP, Dell, Cisco, Alphabet, Oracle, and Microsoft

Several government officials were also in attendance, such as Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安). Another high-profile attendee from the local banking industry was Taiwan Financial Holdings Chair Shen Jong-Chin (沈榮津).
Foxconn founder Terry Gou
Mandarin Oriental Hotel
Mandarin Oriental Taipei
Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan
Taiwan Financial Holdings Chairman Shen Jong-Chin
Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an
Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff William
Softbank CEO Son Masayoshi

RELATED ARTICLES

Michelin-starred restaurant in Taipei offers luxe Lunar New Year feast
Michelin-starred restaurant in Taipei offers luxe Lunar New Year feast
2024/01/26 17:23
Taiwan's Foxconn gets minor fine after Chinese tax and land use audit
Taiwan's Foxconn gets minor fine after Chinese tax and land use audit
2023/11/22 10:51
Morris Chang wins first Li Kwoh-Ting Award in Taiwan
Morris Chang wins first Li Kwoh-Ting Award in Taiwan
2023/11/09 18:26
Taiwan's Foxconn responds to raid by Chinese tax authorities
Taiwan's Foxconn responds to raid by Chinese tax authorities
2023/10/23 09:49
Foxconn founder Terry Gou picks actress for running mate for Taiwan presidential bid
Foxconn founder Terry Gou picks actress for running mate for Taiwan presidential bid
2023/09/14 10:19