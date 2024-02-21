Alexa
Taiwan digital minister stresses global cybersecurity collaboration importance

Audrey Tang says Taiwan bolstering cyber protection of critical infrastructure

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/21 12:07
Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang.

Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Global cooperation is vital for Taiwan to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities, Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳) said at the 2024 Swiss Cyber Security Days on Tuesday (Feb. 20).

In a pre-recorded speech, Tang said that Taiwan aims to improve the cyber protection and response capabilities of its critical infrastructure and strengthen overall cybersecurity defense against outside threats, CNA reported. This requires international cooperation, she said, which is why Taiwan participates in NATO’s annual cyber conflict conference, expands joint cybersecurity defense among other democracies, and hosts cross-border cyberattack defense exercises and advanced cybersecurity conferences.

Swiss Cyber Security Days was held from Feb. 20-21 in Bern. The Taipei Cultural and Economic Delegation to Switzerland set up a Taiwan pavilion, showcasing the nation’s cybersecurity and economic strengths.

Taiwanese companies such as Acer, China Airlines, and King Car were also featured at the pavilion, while Trend Micro had its own booth promoting its latest antivirus software technology.
